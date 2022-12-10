Key photo

Alburgh:

54 Cedarvale Est

0.5-$201,550.99

Robert and Wendy Trainer to Lawrence Shelton

123 Poor Farm Road

0.55-$389,000

Aimee and Darryl Koch to Sarah and Susan McCormick

Lot 11 Terrapin Ln

1.84-$130,000

Timeline 0804, LLC to Kristine Robin and Samuel Smith

200 Baker St

0.65-$329,000

Christopher Matott and Jessica Mott to Victoria Bellah and Leif Johnsen

Enosburg:

549 Main St

0.5-$275,000

Marilyn Ajami to Arwen and Steven Spinosa

336 Sand Hill Road

12.6-$101,250

(John) Steven Hunter, Christopher Hunter and Daintrie Hunter Hanrahan to George Hunter, Jr.

363 Dickenson Ave

0.28-$109,017.44

T.D. Bank, N.A. to T.D. Bank, N.A.

115 School St

0.31-$240,000

Lawrence and Marlene Sanville to Arthur and Mary Limbacher

Fairfax:

490 Main St

8.31-$264,000

Meghan Orisko and Corey Valyou to Bethany Johnson and Christopher Valyou

27 Fletcher Road

0.75-$120,000

Todd Warren to Armand and Bonnie Turner

344 Snowcrest Road

0.5-$411,000

Nicholas Satterfield to Chiril and Stela Rosca

42 Rose Road (Lot 9)

2.2-$364,519

Whitney and Associates, LLC to Douglas and Karen Day 

43 Colonial Road #101

$250,000

Sarah Lothrop to Crystal Maxwell

Fairfield:

522 Rugg Road

4.66-$400,000

Marilyn Epp to Joan Bricker and John French, IV

154 Bridge St

0.77-$316,800

Donald W. Kittell and Eleanor Kittell Joint Revocable Trust to Chloe Longe and Josh Menard

Georgia:

90 Sandy Ln

0.8-$509,708

Sandy Birch, LLC to Alexander Byrne

109 Sodom Road

0.5-$157,000

NSCM 2018-4, LLC to David and Susan Galusha and Emily Himenex

453 Polly Hubbard Road

10.09-$525,000

Michetti-Zap Living Trust to Alexander Higgins

Highgate:

1090 Lampkin St

3.58-$182,600

Community Loan Servicing, LLC to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of Igloo Services V Tru

Sheldon:

68 Church St

0.63-$172,812

KTJ Properties, LLC. to Spike’s Properties LLC.

St. Albans Town:

122 Lone Oak Dr

11.78-$423,500

Christopher Gravelin to Christopher Clement

Swanton:

22 Lake St

1.5-$299,000

David Reid to Melissa Payne-Vilmont and Oauk Sears

31 Liberty St

0.25-$176,000

Stephen L’Esperance to Curtis Brown

