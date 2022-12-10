Alburgh:
54 Cedarvale Est
0.5-$201,550.99
Robert and Wendy Trainer to Lawrence Shelton
123 Poor Farm Road
0.55-$389,000
Aimee and Darryl Koch to Sarah and Susan McCormick
Lot 11 Terrapin Ln
1.84-$130,000
Timeline 0804, LLC to Kristine Robin and Samuel Smith
200 Baker St
0.65-$329,000
Christopher Matott and Jessica Mott to Victoria Bellah and Leif Johnsen
Enosburg:
549 Main St
0.5-$275,000
Marilyn Ajami to Arwen and Steven Spinosa
336 Sand Hill Road
12.6-$101,250
(John) Steven Hunter, Christopher Hunter and Daintrie Hunter Hanrahan to George Hunter, Jr.
363 Dickenson Ave
0.28-$109,017.44
T.D. Bank, N.A. to T.D. Bank, N.A.
115 School St
0.31-$240,000
Lawrence and Marlene Sanville to Arthur and Mary Limbacher
Fairfax:
490 Main St
8.31-$264,000
Meghan Orisko and Corey Valyou to Bethany Johnson and Christopher Valyou
27 Fletcher Road
0.75-$120,000
Todd Warren to Armand and Bonnie Turner
344 Snowcrest Road
0.5-$411,000
Nicholas Satterfield to Chiril and Stela Rosca
42 Rose Road (Lot 9)
2.2-$364,519
Whitney and Associates, LLC to Douglas and Karen Day
43 Colonial Road #101
$250,000
Sarah Lothrop to Crystal Maxwell
Fairfield:
522 Rugg Road
4.66-$400,000
Marilyn Epp to Joan Bricker and John French, IV
154 Bridge St
0.77-$316,800
Donald W. Kittell and Eleanor Kittell Joint Revocable Trust to Chloe Longe and Josh Menard
Georgia:
90 Sandy Ln
0.8-$509,708
Sandy Birch, LLC to Alexander Byrne
109 Sodom Road
0.5-$157,000
NSCM 2018-4, LLC to David and Susan Galusha and Emily Himenex
453 Polly Hubbard Road
10.09-$525,000
Michetti-Zap Living Trust to Alexander Higgins
Highgate:
1090 Lampkin St
3.58-$182,600
Community Loan Servicing, LLC to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of Igloo Services V Tru
Sheldon:
68 Church St
0.63-$172,812
KTJ Properties, LLC. to Spike’s Properties LLC.
St. Albans Town:
122 Lone Oak Dr
11.78-$423,500
Christopher Gravelin to Christopher Clement
Swanton:
22 Lake St
1.5-$299,000
David Reid to Melissa Payne-Vilmont and Oauk Sears
31 Liberty St
0.25-$176,000
Stephen L’Esperance to Curtis Brown
