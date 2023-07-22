Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Enosburg:

146 Boston Post Road

8.5-$360,000

Michael and Taryn Gervais to Matthew and Priscilla Abbott

Fairfax:

40 Meade Road

3.1-$520,000

Michael McClellan and Megan Vokes to Todd Hobson and Nicole Voth

Georgia:

157 Heritage Dr.

1.0-$375,000

Lisa and Rodney Fox to Audrey and Christopher Hampton

4394 Ethan Allen Highway

0.98-$439,500

Jennifer and Timothy Whitaker to Sonya and William Zanes

Sheldon:

531 Gilman Road

13.4-$270,000

Dyenie Efendi to Jermey and Sarah Stimson

73 Cedar Dr.

0.96-$300,000

Jeremy and Sarah Stimson to Connor and Ryan McKenna

St. Albans City:

22 Lakeview Terrace

0.27-$285,000

Audrey Richards to Darren Callan

 

