Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Enosburg:
146 Boston Post Road
8.5-$360,000
Michael and Taryn Gervais to Matthew and Priscilla Abbott
Fairfax:
40 Meade Road
3.1-$520,000
Michael McClellan and Megan Vokes to Todd Hobson and Nicole Voth
Georgia:
157 Heritage Dr.
1.0-$375,000
Lisa and Rodney Fox to Audrey and Christopher Hampton
4394 Ethan Allen Highway
0.98-$439,500
Jennifer and Timothy Whitaker to Sonya and William Zanes
Sheldon:
531 Gilman Road
13.4-$270,000
Dyenie Efendi to Jermey and Sarah Stimson
73 Cedar Dr.
0.96-$300,000
Jeremy and Sarah Stimson to Connor and Ryan McKenna
St. Albans City:
22 Lakeview Terrace
0.27-$285,000
Audrey Richards to Darren Callan
