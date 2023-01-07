Key photo

Alburgh:

63 Wood Ln

0.5-$130,000

Estate of Norman Lavigne to Megan Bruyette and Aaron Colby

Enosburg:

99 Orchard St

0.3-$370,000

Stuart Cowan to Patrick Fleming and Nonnie Muehlenhaupt

Fairfax:

20 East Road, Unit 102

$295,000

Marilee and Paul Contois to Jason and Laura Wainer

2 Parker Road

0.35-$233,500

Nichole Hammond to Tiffany Szymazek

Georgia:

4147 Highbridge Road

2.77-$480,200

Lisa and Timothy Quintin to Deborah Mann and Raymond Mann, Jr.

Highgate:

422 Hoague Dr

$185,554

Bean’s Mobile Homes Inc. to Naomi Lamothe

St. Albans Town:

9 Stoney Acres Dr

0.97-$395,000

Joshua and Trish Lanfear to Cody and Taylor Flanders

1367 Fairfax Road

1.0-$362,000

Bernadette Myers and Maureen Tinney to Monique Long and Tabitha Shulz

Swanton:

18.01 Acres on Sholan Road 

18.01-$499,000

Cathy and David Montagne to State of Vermont

9 Ferry St

0.25-$155,000

Rachel Drown to MP 9 Ferry, LLC.

32 Beebe Road

1.0-$320,000

Laurie Baker to Nicholas Cianci and Nicole Peatman

