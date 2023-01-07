Alburgh:
63 Wood Ln
0.5-$130,000
Estate of Norman Lavigne to Megan Bruyette and Aaron Colby
Enosburg:
99 Orchard St
0.3-$370,000
Stuart Cowan to Patrick Fleming and Nonnie Muehlenhaupt
Fairfax:
20 East Road, Unit 102
$295,000
Marilee and Paul Contois to Jason and Laura Wainer
2 Parker Road
0.35-$233,500
Nichole Hammond to Tiffany Szymazek
Georgia:
4147 Highbridge Road
2.77-$480,200
Lisa and Timothy Quintin to Deborah Mann and Raymond Mann, Jr.
Highgate:
422 Hoague Dr
$185,554
Bean’s Mobile Homes Inc. to Naomi Lamothe
St. Albans Town:
9 Stoney Acres Dr
0.97-$395,000
Joshua and Trish Lanfear to Cody and Taylor Flanders
1367 Fairfax Road
1.0-$362,000
Bernadette Myers and Maureen Tinney to Monique Long and Tabitha Shulz
Swanton:
18.01 Acres on Sholan Road
18.01-$499,000
Cathy and David Montagne to State of Vermont
9 Ferry St
0.25-$155,000
Rachel Drown to MP 9 Ferry, LLC.
32 Beebe Road
1.0-$320,000
Laurie Baker to Nicholas Cianci and Nicole Peatman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.