Bakersfield:
176 Main St North
0.5-$220,000
Gordon Watson III to Jonathan Bushee and Heidi Chauvin
Enosburg:
635 Duffy Hill Road
10.05-$375,000
Steven Kehaya to Amber and Charles Loiselle
2264 Horseshoe Cir
0.25-$145,000
Jayne and George Carpenter to Cole Elkins
Franklin:
127 Black Woods
0.59-$330,000
Claudia Elliott to Jennifer and Justin Plaskov
140 Rock Maple Road
10.02-$493,000
Christina and Nicholas Hogle to Eric and Kaitlyn Crucitti
519 Patten Shore Road
0.31-$265,000
Brian, Megan and Tammy Rowell to Grenn State Properties, LLC
Highgate:
1668 Ballard Road
11.96-$217,700
Peter Foster to PHH Mortgage Corporation
2957 Carter Hill Road
0.56-$120,000
U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Chad and Natasha Therrien
335 Jedware Circle
0.84-$425,000
Cindy and Richard Morris to Edward Martin and Brandie Russell
Richford:
63.10 Acres at 1050 South Richford
63.1-$132,000
Michael Fuller to Anne Marie Fortin and Russell Fortin
St. Albans Town:
13 Parsons Ave
0.47-$205,000
Timothy Blais to HIllary and Jonathan Isabelle
9 Twin Ct
0.69-$120,000
Karen Kelley to Kevin Kelley and Kim Panagakos
952 Harbor View Dr
0.04-$393,500
Aaron Scowcroft to Megan Scowcroft and the Joint Trust of Leon J. Berthiaume and Anee M. Berthaiume U/T/
Swanton:
2615 Highgate Road
0.99-$129,000
Cathy and David Montagne to Cody Gauthier
17 Covey Dr
0.45-$235,000
Carolos and Lynne Villareal to Allison and Matthew Badten
276 St. Albans Road
1.08-$260,000
Sonja Cox, Colleen Sears, Michael Thibault and Tanja Garrow to Todd Leadbetter
