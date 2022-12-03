Key photo

Bakersfield:

176 Main St North

0.5-$220,000

Gordon Watson III to Jonathan Bushee and Heidi Chauvin

Enosburg:

635 Duffy Hill Road

10.05-$375,000

Steven Kehaya to Amber and Charles Loiselle

2264 Horseshoe Cir

0.25-$145,000

Jayne and George Carpenter to Cole Elkins

Franklin:

127 Black Woods

0.59-$330,000

Claudia Elliott to Jennifer and Justin Plaskov

140 Rock Maple Road

10.02-$493,000

Christina and Nicholas Hogle to Eric and Kaitlyn Crucitti

519 Patten Shore Road

0.31-$265,000

Brian, Megan and Tammy Rowell to Grenn State Properties, LLC

Highgate:

1668 Ballard Road

11.96-$217,700

Peter Foster to PHH Mortgage Corporation

2957 Carter Hill Road

0.56-$120,000

U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Chad and Natasha Therrien

335 Jedware Circle

0.84-$425,000

Cindy and Richard Morris to Edward Martin and Brandie Russell

Richford:

63.10 Acres at 1050 South Richford

63.1-$132,000

Michael Fuller to Anne Marie Fortin and Russell Fortin 

St. Albans Town:

13 Parsons Ave

0.47-$205,000

Timothy Blais to HIllary and Jonathan Isabelle

9 Twin Ct

0.69-$120,000

Karen Kelley to Kevin Kelley and Kim Panagakos

952 Harbor View Dr

0.04-$393,500

Aaron Scowcroft to Megan Scowcroft and the Joint Trust of Leon J. Berthiaume and Anee M. Berthaiume U/T/

Swanton:

2615 Highgate Road

0.99-$129,000

Cathy and David Montagne to Cody Gauthier

17 Covey Dr

0.45-$235,000

Carolos and Lynne Villareal to Allison and Matthew Badten

276 St. Albans Road

1.08-$260,000

Sonja Cox, Colleen Sears, Michael Thibault and Tanja Garrow to Todd Leadbetter 

