Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Fairfax:

234 Fletcher Road

40-$200,000

Lorraine Cooley to 234 Fletcher Road, LLC.

460 Outback Road

0.73-$488,296.50

Hidden Valley Builders, INC. to Timothy Kolb and Anna Mudrenko

26 Valley Road

15.7-$165,000

Jeanne Valley and Rodrgiue G. Valley Estate to Hunter Valley

15 Hillcrest Road

1.59-$240,000

Irene J. Lammott Revocable Living Trust U/T/A Dated Oct. 24, 2014 to Darryl and Nina Dudley

94 Bushey Road

0.57-$470,000

O & R Realty, LLC. to Bradford and Doreen Wright

1199 Main St.

0.99-$455,000

Teig Marco and Audrey Von Lepel to Richford Health Center, Inc.

71 Lawton Road

3.9-$275,000

Lori Bachand to Burlington House Buyers, LLC.

107 Bessette Road

1.5-$370,000

Neil Hackbarth to Emma Devine and Justin Doucette

51 Old Academy St., Suite 101 

$257,000

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Teresa and Sean Fitzgerald 

Fairfield:

103 VT Route 36

2.0-$237,400

John and Michele Bouchard to Eric Stromme

St. Albans Town:

104 Wharf St.

0.2-$400,000

James Gage to Carlos and Ligia Figueirdo

65 Next To Zweeres Road

17.9-$129,000

Bradley Ferland to Anthony and Justin Custer, Ashley and Stephan Tomer, Trisha Barrett and Vicki Lontine

Swanton:

10 Cedar Ledge Estates

1.01-$475,000

Heather and Silas Simmons to George Russell and Dawn Yandow

124 First Street

1.81-$400,000

R.L. Vallee, INC. to Swanton Village, INC.

