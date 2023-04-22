Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Fairfax:
234 Fletcher Road
40-$200,000
Lorraine Cooley to 234 Fletcher Road, LLC.
460 Outback Road
0.73-$488,296.50
Hidden Valley Builders, INC. to Timothy Kolb and Anna Mudrenko
26 Valley Road
15.7-$165,000
Jeanne Valley and Rodrgiue G. Valley Estate to Hunter Valley
15 Hillcrest Road
1.59-$240,000
Irene J. Lammott Revocable Living Trust U/T/A Dated Oct. 24, 2014 to Darryl and Nina Dudley
94 Bushey Road
0.57-$470,000
O & R Realty, LLC. to Bradford and Doreen Wright
1199 Main St.
0.99-$455,000
Teig Marco and Audrey Von Lepel to Richford Health Center, Inc.
71 Lawton Road
3.9-$275,000
Lori Bachand to Burlington House Buyers, LLC.
107 Bessette Road
1.5-$370,000
Neil Hackbarth to Emma Devine and Justin Doucette
51 Old Academy St., Suite 101
$257,000
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Teresa and Sean Fitzgerald
Fairfield:
103 VT Route 36
2.0-$237,400
John and Michele Bouchard to Eric Stromme
St. Albans Town:
104 Wharf St.
0.2-$400,000
James Gage to Carlos and Ligia Figueirdo
65 Next To Zweeres Road
17.9-$129,000
Bradley Ferland to Anthony and Justin Custer, Ashley and Stephan Tomer, Trisha Barrett and Vicki Lontine
Swanton:
10 Cedar Ledge Estates
1.01-$475,000
Heather and Silas Simmons to George Russell and Dawn Yandow
124 First Street
1.81-$400,000
R.L. Vallee, INC. to Swanton Village, INC.
