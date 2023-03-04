Key photo

Alburgh:

95 Center Bay Road

9.0-$265,000

Louise Prairie to Molly and Paula Blais

112 Rochleau Lane

0.38-$390,000

Robert Hugus to Marc-Andre Bedard

Bakersfield:

321 Barnes Road

10-$154,000

Erina Luciano to Leonard Martin

Fairfax:

23 Fletcher Road

0.26-$140,250

Jarrett Erwin and Melissa Shumway to UMB Bank

27 Hunt Street

0.95-$477,500

Ertl Family Living Trust Dated May 24, 2018 to Kerstin Hanston and Robert Hopwood

99 Snowcrest Road

1.21-$130,000

Elizabeth and Guilford Medor to Brittany Danyow-Walker and Michael Medor

Georgia:

28 Fountain Dr

1.0-$205,100

Renee Matthieu to David Matthieu

Montgomery:

211 Mountain Road

0.33-$120,000

Marty R. Lumbra Revocable Trust to Alexandra and Brad Elliott

Richford:

7 Kings Court

0.55-$163,500

Michael Fleury to James Rabideau

