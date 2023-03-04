Alburgh:
95 Center Bay Road
9.0-$265,000
Louise Prairie to Molly and Paula Blais
112 Rochleau Lane
0.38-$390,000
Robert Hugus to Marc-Andre Bedard
Bakersfield:
321 Barnes Road
10-$154,000
Erina Luciano to Leonard Martin
Fairfax:
23 Fletcher Road
0.26-$140,250
Jarrett Erwin and Melissa Shumway to UMB Bank
27 Hunt Street
0.95-$477,500
Ertl Family Living Trust Dated May 24, 2018 to Kerstin Hanston and Robert Hopwood
99 Snowcrest Road
1.21-$130,000
Elizabeth and Guilford Medor to Brittany Danyow-Walker and Michael Medor
Georgia:
28 Fountain Dr
1.0-$205,100
Renee Matthieu to David Matthieu
Montgomery:
211 Mountain Road
0.33-$120,000
Marty R. Lumbra Revocable Trust to Alexandra and Brad Elliott
Richford:
7 Kings Court
0.55-$163,500
Michael Fleury to James Rabideau
