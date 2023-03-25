Key photo

Berkshire:

4356 W. Berkshire Road

10.23-$185,000

Donald and Donna Hill to Mikayla Sullivan

Enosburg:

2318 West Enosburg Road

0.75-$101,107

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Richard Schreiner

Georgia:

144 Hibbard Road

4.82-$139,240.50

Federal National Mortgage Association to William Riley

Sheldon:

377 Sheldon Heights Road

2.8-$220,000

Jack Fuson and Sheindie Ries to Trish Lanfear

St. Albans Town:

327 Harbor View

0.44-$469,000

Janice and Todd Isham to Justin Keene

Swanton:

6 Brown Ave

0.64-$264,000

Danielle and David Leduc to Tyler Allen Lamphere

