Berkshire:
4356 W. Berkshire Road
10.23-$185,000
Donald and Donna Hill to Mikayla Sullivan
Enosburg:
2318 West Enosburg Road
0.75-$101,107
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Richard Schreiner
Georgia:
144 Hibbard Road
4.82-$139,240.50
Federal National Mortgage Association to William Riley
Sheldon:
377 Sheldon Heights Road
2.8-$220,000
Jack Fuson and Sheindie Ries to Trish Lanfear
St. Albans Town:
327 Harbor View
0.44-$469,000
Janice and Todd Isham to Justin Keene
Swanton:
6 Brown Ave
0.64-$264,000
Danielle and David Leduc to Tyler Allen Lamphere
