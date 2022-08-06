Fairfield:
738 Johnson Road
100.0-$125,717
Sold by Steven St. Onge
Fletcher:
2170 Kinsley Road
2.0-$268,000
Sold by Catherine Cadden and Jesse Wiens
Highgate:
2735 Morey Road
2.9-$445,000
Sold to Jesse and Kelsey Ballard
178 Brosseau Road
0.5-$257,000
Jamie Baron to Kayley Hays and Joseph Marcoux
St. Albans City:
31 Lower Welden St
0.27-$147,500
Sold to Eros Bouley-Swedo and Elayna Gagne
14 Brown Avenue
0.3-$413,000
Lindsey and Thomas Tulipani to Ian and Tiffany Gold
126 High St
0.15-$265,000
George Goss to Cody Hooper-Kaufmann and Daniel Woolsey
13 Cherry Tree Court
0.02-$233,999
Jessica Stumpf to Taylor Palmer
213 South Main Street
$310,000
Swanton:
516 St. Albans Road
1.0-$300,000
27 Leo Dr
0.25-$260,000
Susannah and Thomas Blachly to Janet and Michael Loz, Trustees
63 North River Street
0.75-$194,000
Sold to Andrew Bechard
10 Winters Court
0.74-$300,000
John Fournier to Lonnie and Shannon Barriere
