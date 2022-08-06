Key photo

Fairfield:

738 Johnson Road

100.0-$125,717

Sold by Steven St. Onge

Fletcher:

2170 Kinsley Road

2.0-$268,000

Sold by Catherine Cadden and Jesse Wiens

Highgate:

2735 Morey Road

2.9-$445,000

Sold to Jesse and Kelsey Ballard

178 Brosseau Road

0.5-$257,000

Jamie Baron to Kayley Hays and Joseph Marcoux

St. Albans City:

31 Lower Welden St

0.27-$147,500

Sold to Eros Bouley-Swedo and Elayna Gagne

14 Brown Avenue

0.3-$413,000

Lindsey and Thomas Tulipani to Ian and Tiffany Gold

126 High St

0.15-$265,000

George Goss to Cody Hooper-Kaufmann and Daniel Woolsey

13 Cherry Tree Court

0.02-$233,999

Jessica Stumpf to Taylor Palmer

213 South Main Street

$310,000

Swanton:

516 St. Albans Road

1.0-$300,000

27 Leo Dr

0.25-$260,000

Susannah and Thomas Blachly to Janet and Michael Loz, Trustees

63 North River Street

0.75-$194,000

Sold to Andrew Bechard

10 Winters Court

0.74-$300,000

John Fournier to Lonnie and Shannon Barriere

