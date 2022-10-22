Key photo

Georgia:

225 Sweeney Farm Road

0.5-$120,000

John McGinn II to Kristen Trivento and Gary Trivento II

2773 Ballard Road

0.24-$335,000

Georgina and Steven Andrews to Brendan and Kristen Hunt 

5023 Ethan Allen Highway

2.0-$247,000

Tammy Peppin to Maranda Bessette, Cody Francis and Katie Wells

207 B&B Road

50-$108,500

207 B & B Road, LLC to The Letourneau Revocable Trust

2455 Plains Road

1.5-$305,000

Cynthia Martell to Daniel Muir

Unit 8, 42 Dunneaway Dr

$337,958

Cax LLC to Kenneth and Mary Krasner

176 Plains Road

0.5-$415,000

Anthony Gamache, LLC to Kristi and Steve Powers

89 Meadow Ridge Ln

1.0-$380,000

Justin and Laura Dapkiewicz to Mary Riby-Williams

Highgate:

823 Highgate Road

0.24-$221,000

James Bray to Jason Menard

468 Fortin Road

3.12-$325,000

James Paquette to Dana Kupiec and Bradley Wainer

Sheldon:

11 Dorian Dr

1.28-$167,000

Kincaid Deforge, Jr. to Jessica Shea

637 Pleasant St

0.6-$135,000

Estate of Dorothy Bocash to Norman and Stephanie Bouchard

St. Albans Town:

378 Lake Road

0.08-$190,000

Estate of Dennis A. Rattee Jr. to Colin Urban

