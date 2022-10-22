Georgia:
225 Sweeney Farm Road
0.5-$120,000
John McGinn II to Kristen Trivento and Gary Trivento II
2773 Ballard Road
0.24-$335,000
Georgina and Steven Andrews to Brendan and Kristen Hunt
5023 Ethan Allen Highway
2.0-$247,000
Tammy Peppin to Maranda Bessette, Cody Francis and Katie Wells
207 B&B Road
50-$108,500
207 B & B Road, LLC to The Letourneau Revocable Trust
2455 Plains Road
1.5-$305,000
Cynthia Martell to Daniel Muir
Unit 8, 42 Dunneaway Dr
$337,958
Cax LLC to Kenneth and Mary Krasner
176 Plains Road
0.5-$415,000
Anthony Gamache, LLC to Kristi and Steve Powers
89 Meadow Ridge Ln
1.0-$380,000
Justin and Laura Dapkiewicz to Mary Riby-Williams
Highgate:
823 Highgate Road
0.24-$221,000
James Bray to Jason Menard
468 Fortin Road
3.12-$325,000
James Paquette to Dana Kupiec and Bradley Wainer
Sheldon:
11 Dorian Dr
1.28-$167,000
Kincaid Deforge, Jr. to Jessica Shea
637 Pleasant St
0.6-$135,000
Estate of Dorothy Bocash to Norman and Stephanie Bouchard
St. Albans Town:
378 Lake Road
0.08-$190,000
Estate of Dennis A. Rattee Jr. to Colin Urban
