Berkshire:
1000 Water Tower Road
37.5-$120,000
Meghan St. Pierre to Ryan Harrness
Enosburg:
790 Water Tower Road
2.0-$120,000
Meghan St. Pierre to Ryan Harrness
Portion of 1369 Sand Hill Road
63.15-$900,000
Douglas and Wanda Snider to Brenda and Jamie White
38 Jay View Dr
6.41-$4,923,075
Enosburg Development Partners LLC. to CPI Enosburg Falls I LLC., CPI Enosburg Falls II LLC., CPI Enosburg Falls III LLC. and Fem Jayview Drive LLC.
Fairfax:
23 Michelle Road
0.82-$475,000
Picard Building, LLC. to Gerald E. Pecor and Nancy E. Pecor
2136 Main St
2.0-$400,000
2136 Main Street, LLC. to F.L. Roberts and Company, Incorporated
Fletcher:
89 Church Rock Path
10.1-$253,586
PHC Holdings, LLC. to Alex and Elizabeth Sargent
Georgia:
233 Nature Nook Ln
2.65-$635,000
Brandi and Shawn Sise to Andrea Barry
701 Sandy Birch Road
1.19-$110,000
Deena and Frank Wells to Nicole Boucher and Bradley Wells
Highgate:
1416 Lamkin
1.05-$299,000
Brandon Deso to Cheryl and Marc Cournoyer
2310 US Route 7
2.0-$110,350
Doreen and Philip LeGrand to Greg Maskell and Dale Metz
Montgomery:
65 Hemlock Mountain Dr
13.5-$230,000
Hedwig Bischof to Ronald J. Schaberg Living
Sheldon:
51 Jacobs Run
4.1-$390,000
Kelsey Ward and Benjamin Wilcox to Gregory Hilston and Erica Sebastyan
65 Lumbra Road
10.01-$305,000
Danny Poissant to Felicia Bosley and Guillermo Gutierrez
466 Sheldon Heights
3.6-$103,250
Carol Iverson to Heidi Sweetser
Swanton:
18 Church St
0.37-$575,000
Prestige WW Vermont LLC. to DR and C Church Street LLC.
10 Leduc Dr
0.75-$195,000
Heather Allen to Landon Allen
Note: Property transfers of less than $100,000 are excluded from this list.
