Berkshire:

1000 Water Tower Road

37.5-$120,000

Meghan St. Pierre to Ryan Harrness

Enosburg:

790 Water Tower Road

2.0-$120,000

Meghan St. Pierre to Ryan Harrness

Portion of 1369 Sand Hill Road

63.15-$900,000

Douglas and Wanda Snider to Brenda and Jamie White

38 Jay View Dr

6.41-$4,923,075

Enosburg Development Partners LLC. to CPI Enosburg Falls I LLC., CPI Enosburg Falls II LLC., CPI Enosburg Falls III LLC. and Fem Jayview Drive LLC.

Fairfax:

23 Michelle Road

0.82-$475,000

Picard Building, LLC. to Gerald E. Pecor and Nancy E. Pecor

2136 Main St

2.0-$400,000

2136 Main Street, LLC. to F.L. Roberts and Company, Incorporated

Fletcher:

89 Church Rock Path

10.1-$253,586 

PHC Holdings, LLC. to Alex and Elizabeth Sargent

Georgia:

233 Nature Nook Ln

2.65-$635,000

Brandi and Shawn Sise to Andrea Barry

701 Sandy Birch Road

1.19-$110,000

Deena and Frank Wells to Nicole Boucher and Bradley Wells

Highgate:

1416 Lamkin 

1.05-$299,000

Brandon Deso to Cheryl and Marc Cournoyer

2310 US Route 7

2.0-$110,350

Doreen and Philip LeGrand to Greg Maskell and Dale Metz

Montgomery:

65 Hemlock Mountain Dr

13.5-$230,000

Hedwig Bischof to Ronald J. Schaberg Living

Sheldon:

51 Jacobs Run

4.1-$390,000

Kelsey Ward and Benjamin Wilcox to Gregory Hilston and Erica Sebastyan

65 Lumbra Road

10.01-$305,000

Danny Poissant to Felicia Bosley and Guillermo Gutierrez

466 Sheldon Heights

3.6-$103,250

Carol Iverson to Heidi Sweetser

Swanton:

18 Church St

0.37-$575,000

Prestige WW Vermont LLC. to DR and C Church Street LLC.

10 Leduc Dr

0.75-$195,000

Heather Allen to Landon Allen

Note: Property transfers of less than $100,000 are excluded from this list.

