Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Alburgh:

2855 US Route 2 South

1.67-$362,500 

Thomas Gibson and Brenda More to Kaitlyn and Stephen Eddy

28 Rochleau Ln

0.92-$315,378

Maria Demeter Rachella to Paddle Boat Properties, LLC.

236 Baker St

0.93-$375,000

Aleksandra Belenkaya and Anton Yuryev to Anthony Notaro

Bakersfield:

26 Sunset View Dr

2.5-$140,000

David and Deborah Hall to Landon Bonk

Berkshire:

4008 Watertower Road

18.0-$231,000

U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Bradley St. Pierre and Mark St. Pierre

22 Potato Hill Road

3.0-$$275,500

James Marshia to Kristen Goracy

Enosburg:

210 Pleasant St

0.16-$200,000

Charles and Patricia Carpenter to Annie Marie Bates

Fairfax:

408 Fletcher Road

2.0-$350,000

Erica and Randall Palumbo to Kellen Desautels

St. Albans Town:

34 Eastview Dr

$376,700

Tonja Gray to Donna Deuso

Swanton:

105 Canada St

0.25-$266,500

Georgette Langevin Irrevocable Trust to Knox Randall III and Knox Randall Jr.

