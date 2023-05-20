Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Alburgh:
2855 US Route 2 South
1.67-$362,500
Thomas Gibson and Brenda More to Kaitlyn and Stephen Eddy
28 Rochleau Ln
0.92-$315,378
Maria Demeter Rachella to Paddle Boat Properties, LLC.
236 Baker St
0.93-$375,000
Aleksandra Belenkaya and Anton Yuryev to Anthony Notaro
Bakersfield:
26 Sunset View Dr
2.5-$140,000
David and Deborah Hall to Landon Bonk
Berkshire:
4008 Watertower Road
18.0-$231,000
U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Bradley St. Pierre and Mark St. Pierre
22 Potato Hill Road
3.0-$$275,500
James Marshia to Kristen Goracy
Enosburg:
210 Pleasant St
0.16-$200,000
Charles and Patricia Carpenter to Annie Marie Bates
Fairfax:
408 Fletcher Road
2.0-$350,000
Erica and Randall Palumbo to Kellen Desautels
St. Albans Town:
34 Eastview Dr
$376,700
Tonja Gray to Donna Deuso
Swanton:
105 Canada St
0.25-$266,500
Georgette Langevin Irrevocable Trust to Knox Randall III and Knox Randall Jr.
