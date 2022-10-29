Enosburg:
37 Pearl St
0.34-$255,000
Richard Greene to Chad and Shawna Lovelette
682 Duffy Hill Road
19.5-$575,000
Amy and Richard Bartholomew to Landon Bonk
2507 Enosburg Mountain Road
813.53-$2,499,975
Melisande and Richard Mayotte to Fairfield Woods, LLC
Fairfield:
Lot 2 77.47 Acres Between Reynolds
77.47-$154,940
Jacques Leo Berard Revocable Trust to Cold Corners Farm, LLC
167 Jettie Dr
0.81-$200,000
Cindy L Metayer, Executrix of the Lola Jettie Estate to Maurice and Nicholas Jettie
478 LaPland Ext.
31.48-$395,000
Kay Haas to Claribell and Paul Ramstrom
1492 Pumpkin Village Road
0.98-$260,000
Samuel Gorton to Fletcher Eddy and Alyson Magee
Georgia:
41 Sandy Ln
1.08-$514,900
Sandy Birch Road, LLC to Justin and Laura Dapkiewicz
Richford:
46 Intervale Ave
2.13-$282,000
Heather Hughes and Jeffery Jewett to Joseph-Robert Christopher Fishe and Janet Fisher
Sheldon:
107 Bridge St
2.0-$130,000
Estate of John W. Hutchins to Autumn Dufresne
St. Albans Town:
713 Woody Dr
0.26-$225,000
Raphael M. Lowe and Joyve Valway Lowe to Lynn and Robert Wells
62 Hathaway Inn Dr
0.3-$150,000
Estate of Rita M. Fadden to Robert Provost
19 Cedar Hill Dr
33.53-$835,000
Richard Hobley and Deborah Steel Revocable Trust to Carl and Valerie Loik Ramey
Swanton:
32 Stearns Court
1.72-$389,000
The Joint Revocable Trust of Leon J Berthiaume And Anee G. Berthiaume to David Putscher and Jane Zippe Putscher
