Enosburg:

37 Pearl St

0.34-$255,000

Richard Greene to Chad and Shawna Lovelette

682 Duffy Hill Road

19.5-$575,000

Amy and Richard Bartholomew to Landon Bonk

2507 Enosburg Mountain Road

813.53-$2,499,975

Melisande and Richard Mayotte to Fairfield Woods, LLC

Fairfield:

Lot 2 77.47 Acres Between Reynolds

77.47-$154,940

Jacques Leo Berard Revocable Trust to Cold Corners Farm, LLC

167 Jettie Dr

0.81-$200,000

Cindy L Metayer, Executrix of the Lola Jettie Estate to Maurice and Nicholas Jettie

478 LaPland Ext.

31.48-$395,000

Kay Haas to Claribell and Paul Ramstrom

1492 Pumpkin Village Road

0.98-$260,000

Samuel Gorton to Fletcher Eddy and Alyson Magee

Georgia:

41 Sandy Ln

1.08-$514,900

Sandy Birch Road, LLC to Justin and Laura Dapkiewicz

Richford:

46 Intervale Ave

2.13-$282,000

Heather Hughes and Jeffery Jewett to Joseph-Robert Christopher Fishe and Janet Fisher

Sheldon:

107 Bridge St

2.0-$130,000

Estate of John W. Hutchins to Autumn Dufresne

St. Albans Town:

713 Woody Dr

0.26-$225,000

Raphael M. Lowe and Joyve Valway Lowe to Lynn and Robert Wells

62 Hathaway Inn Dr

0.3-$150,000

Estate of Rita M. Fadden to Robert Provost

19 Cedar Hill Dr

33.53-$835,000

Richard Hobley and Deborah Steel Revocable Trust to Carl and Valerie Loik Ramey

Swanton:

32 Stearns Court 

1.72-$389,000

The Joint Revocable Trust of Leon J Berthiaume And Anee G. Berthiaume to David Putscher and Jane Zippe Putscher

