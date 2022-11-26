Key photo

Alburgh:

71 Pumphouse Lane South

0.75-$501,900

Henry Bringolf to Melissa and Michael Peterson

861 Truck Route 

20.98-$290,000

Frances and Lawrence Theoret to Alex and Alexis Goddard

269 South Main St

0.33-$225,000

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity to Jessica Paradee

Bakersfield:

890 Kings Hill Road

25.99-$435,000

Jon Guilmette to Amanda and Jacob Ainsworth

4076 Egypt Road

38.73-$525,500

Stephanie Kossmann and Rober Lindala to Pedro Gonazalez and Wendy Jade

Enosburg:

472 Pleasant St

0.23-$225,000

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity to Laura Ann Murphy

Fairfield:

250 Elm Brook Road

206-$2,100,000

David and Lisa Howe to John and Julie Ovitt

Fletcher:

89 Church Rock Path

10.1-$176,000

Estate of Ellen Demarest to PHC Holdings, LLC.

Georgia:

308 Ethan Allen Highway

0.87-$348,500

Jeffrey adn Kerry Davis to Andrew Little

2905 Georgia Shore Road

0.6-$360,000

Estate of William Vogt to Douglas and Karen Hulbert

Highgate:

60 St. Armand Road

0.44-$320,000

Ryan Sierverding to Jerry Fish and Rachel Gagne

Montgomery:

2562 Black Falls Road

25.3-$385,000

Catherine and Thomas Fleck to Betts Family Trust

2869 Amidon Road

1.4-$250,000

Estate of Nina Haddad to Richard Ellison

2099 West Hill Road

16.97-$265,000

Joanne Bennett to Cold Hollow Farmhouse, LLC.

Richford:

23 Intervale Ave

0.29-$235,000

Kathryn Harrell to Jonathan Lambert

Sheldon:

1232 Sweet Hollow Road

11.3-$310,000

Ross Arsenault to Brandon and Kiah Chadwick

130 School St

0.1-$137,500

Thomas Callan to Ty Farnsworth

St. Albans Town:

11 Eastview Dr

$250,000

Lorraine Jean to Keri Halbach

Swanton:

26 Glenridge Ln

0.32-$270,000

Heather and Matthew Desautels to Chantel Nolan and Joshua Sundby

260 First St

1.66-$250,000

Robert McHugh and Pamela Rushlow to Hali Blodgett and Shaun Lanpher

20 Liberty St

0.12-$163,981

Kevin and Mary Smith to Michael Cota

66 Spring St

0.25-$260,000

Jerry Fish and Rachel Gagne to Bernadette and Bruce Fischer

5 Jordan Ln

0.57-$450,000

Rosaire St. Pierre to Jessica and Keith Provost

