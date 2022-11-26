Alburgh:
71 Pumphouse Lane South
0.75-$501,900
Henry Bringolf to Melissa and Michael Peterson
861 Truck Route
20.98-$290,000
Frances and Lawrence Theoret to Alex and Alexis Goddard
269 South Main St
0.33-$225,000
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity to Jessica Paradee
Bakersfield:
890 Kings Hill Road
25.99-$435,000
Jon Guilmette to Amanda and Jacob Ainsworth
4076 Egypt Road
38.73-$525,500
Stephanie Kossmann and Rober Lindala to Pedro Gonazalez and Wendy Jade
Enosburg:
472 Pleasant St
0.23-$225,000
Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity to Laura Ann Murphy
Fairfield:
250 Elm Brook Road
206-$2,100,000
David and Lisa Howe to John and Julie Ovitt
Fletcher:
89 Church Rock Path
10.1-$176,000
Estate of Ellen Demarest to PHC Holdings, LLC.
Georgia:
308 Ethan Allen Highway
0.87-$348,500
Jeffrey adn Kerry Davis to Andrew Little
2905 Georgia Shore Road
0.6-$360,000
Estate of William Vogt to Douglas and Karen Hulbert
Highgate:
60 St. Armand Road
0.44-$320,000
Ryan Sierverding to Jerry Fish and Rachel Gagne
Montgomery:
2562 Black Falls Road
25.3-$385,000
Catherine and Thomas Fleck to Betts Family Trust
2869 Amidon Road
1.4-$250,000
Estate of Nina Haddad to Richard Ellison
2099 West Hill Road
16.97-$265,000
Joanne Bennett to Cold Hollow Farmhouse, LLC.
Richford:
23 Intervale Ave
0.29-$235,000
Kathryn Harrell to Jonathan Lambert
Sheldon:
1232 Sweet Hollow Road
11.3-$310,000
Ross Arsenault to Brandon and Kiah Chadwick
130 School St
0.1-$137,500
Thomas Callan to Ty Farnsworth
St. Albans Town:
11 Eastview Dr
$250,000
Lorraine Jean to Keri Halbach
Swanton:
26 Glenridge Ln
0.32-$270,000
Heather and Matthew Desautels to Chantel Nolan and Joshua Sundby
260 First St
1.66-$250,000
Robert McHugh and Pamela Rushlow to Hali Blodgett and Shaun Lanpher
20 Liberty St
0.12-$163,981
Kevin and Mary Smith to Michael Cota
66 Spring St
0.25-$260,000
Jerry Fish and Rachel Gagne to Bernadette and Bruce Fischer
5 Jordan Ln
0.57-$450,000
Rosaire St. Pierre to Jessica and Keith Provost
