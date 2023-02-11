 

Key photo

Berkshire:

181 Horseshoe Road

0.5-$189,000

Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to James Mott, Jr.

Enosburg:

39 Archambault St.

0.12-$130,000

Nila Asline to Bonk Brothers 3 LLC.

Fairfield:

189 Napoli Road

$124,000

Dennis Terry to Brian and Karen Ovitt

Franklin:

Lot 7 off Messier Road

49.7-$105,000

James and Ronna Messier to Marc and Mary Beth Barnum

St. Albans Town:

Lot 6 Franklin Park West

2.78-$189,000

Paquin Family, LLC. to Herbert and Lynn Bartemy

Swanton:

474 Bushey Road

0.75-$131,399

Christian Robert and Brandon Thibault to Nicole Robert

Note: Property transfers of less than $100,000 are excluded from this list.

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation