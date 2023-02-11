Berkshire:
181 Horseshoe Road
0.5-$189,000
Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to James Mott, Jr.
Enosburg:
39 Archambault St.
0.12-$130,000
Nila Asline to Bonk Brothers 3 LLC.
Fairfield:
189 Napoli Road
$124,000
Dennis Terry to Brian and Karen Ovitt
Franklin:
Lot 7 off Messier Road
49.7-$105,000
James and Ronna Messier to Marc and Mary Beth Barnum
St. Albans Town:
Lot 6 Franklin Park West
2.78-$189,000
Paquin Family, LLC. to Herbert and Lynn Bartemy
Swanton:
474 Bushey Road
0.75-$131,399
Christian Robert and Brandon Thibault to Nicole Robert
Note: Property transfers of less than $100,000 are excluded from this list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.