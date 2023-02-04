Key photo

Richford:

90 Dewey St

0.28-$152,000

Joshua Waterhouse to Michael Fisher and Amber Giroux

357 Guilmette Road

49-$150,000

Amy Whitney Executrix of the Estate of Linda F. Whitney to Whitney Family Farm, LLC.

Sheldon:

132 Lumbra Road

10-$150,000

Robert Stout to Mary Schreindorfer

Swanton:

8 Lake Street

0.25-$174,900

Jose and Olivia Hernandez to Ryan Fowler

Note: Property transfers of less than $100,000 are excluded from this list.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation