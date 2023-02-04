Richford:
90 Dewey St
0.28-$152,000
Joshua Waterhouse to Michael Fisher and Amber Giroux
357 Guilmette Road
49-$150,000
Amy Whitney Executrix of the Estate of Linda F. Whitney to Whitney Family Farm, LLC.
Sheldon:
132 Lumbra Road
10-$150,000
Robert Stout to Mary Schreindorfer
Swanton:
8 Lake Street
0.25-$174,900
Jose and Olivia Hernandez to Ryan Fowler
Note: Property transfers of less than $100,000 are excluded from this list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.