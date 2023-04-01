Alburgh:
55 South Main St
0.46-$148,000
Robert and Leah Bagley Revocable Trust to Gwendolyn and Michael Savage
1 Alburgh RV Resort
101-$1,492,860
Eric Leduc R.V., LLC. to F/K/A Alburg R.V. Resort, LLC. to 7 Alburg R.V. Resort, LLC.
148 Cedar Ln
0.16-$260,000
Jesse Scott to Laurie Baker
5512 Route 2 South
8.02-$135,000
Trudy Billings to Lance and Nicole Hilliker
Bakersfield:
384 Jordan Road
1.0-$319,000
Allen Baker to Melissa and Richard Corbosiero
1187 Main St.
1.5-$145,614.62
John Roscoe to Kathy Janes
Berkshire:
2327 Water Tower Road
10-$400,000
Evelyn and Frank Grischbowski to Elizabeth Fortier and Gerlad Schile
Fairfield:
9650 Route 36
1.02-$176,460
Spencer Salerno to Rebecca Gabert
Franklin:
3973 North Sheldon Road
299.07-$321,037.50
The Charles W. Gates Revocable Trust to Gregg Gates
Pidgeon Hill
282.59-$201,626.25
The Priscilla D. Gates Revocable Trust to Robert Gates
Highgate:
2972 Machia Road
1.27-$320,000
Tyler John Camilleri to Christopher and Samantha Price
Richford:
2250 Corliss Road
10.3-$315,000
Amanda and Kory Woods to Kaitlyn and Thonas Blaser
234 East Richford Slide Road
51.1-$180,000
Estate of Hanna Piechuta to Aaron Armstrong and Sarah McNair
St. Albans City:
89 ½ Pearl St.
0.34-$200,000
Faye Pelican to Gail and Todd Lamos
115-117 Lower Welden St.
0.32-$335,000
Amanda Quiser to William Burke, Jr.
14 Stowell St.
0.11-$260,000
14 Stowell St., LLC. to R&C 14 Stowell St. LLC.
5 Burnell Terrace
0.24-$289,900
The Marie E. Montcalm Living Trust to Mary Blatchley
104-106 North Main St.
0.21-$222,370
Lili Gamache to City of St. Albans
22-28 North Main St.
$600,000
Waitt & C, LLC. to 28NorthMain, LLC.
104 & 106 North Main St.
0.21-$333,555
Celey P. Gamache Revocable Trust U/T/A dated November 6, 1982 to City of St. Albans
107 Fairfield St.
0.19-$322,000
Alina and Thomas Corbiere to Lyndsey Palmer
131 Lower Welden St.
0.18-$340,0000
John and Mary Steele to Cary and Meghan Young
20 Diamond St.
0.36-$327,000
Diane Comeau to Kylee Burt and John Curtis
114 North Elm St.
0.34-$225,000
Gignac Family Trust to Michelle Robtoy
80 Fairfield St.
0.33-$360,000
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England to 6S Properties LLC.
46 Bishop St.
0.09-$300,000
Matthew Preedom and Stephanie Preedom to Robert Cary and Tess Doggett
187 Federal St.
0.12-$195,000
Samantha Chicoine and Jerry Williams to Neva Parrot and Marshall Price
205 North Main St.
0.57-$365,000
Timothy Luneau and Bruce Rhoades to Linnae Hamilton
26 Rugg St.
0.39-$451,000
Lauren Dees-Erickson and Reier Erickson to Danil Deresh and Caitlin Sgarlata
75-77 Congress St.
0.24-$250,000
Alice Ruais to Colleen Beal
141 Federal St.
0.21-$110,000
Michelle and Timothy Magoon to Christopher and Scott Blondin
60 Diamond St.
0.37-$285,000
John Maille to Stuart Dunlap and Natalie Dyke
175 North Main St.
0.3-$175,000
Neo Orn to Ryan Cleare and Julia Schellenberg
45 Russell St.
0.46-$320,000
Cole and Emma Hayes to Jamie Olson
56 Fairfield St.
0.2-$330,000
Parker Babbe to 56 Fairfield St., LLC.
86 N. Main St.
0.6-$193,200
Celery P. Gamache Revocable Trust to City of St. Albans
8 Burnell Terrace
0.18-$300,000
Holly Deso, Eugene and Marsha Rich to Adam Altieri and Ellen Bigelow
Swanton:
28 Greenwich St.
$290,000
Linda Fewell-Martin and Patricia Martin to Raynel Breault
