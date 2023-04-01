Key photo

Alburgh:

55 South Main St

0.46-$148,000

Robert and Leah Bagley Revocable Trust to Gwendolyn and Michael Savage

1 Alburgh RV Resort

101-$1,492,860

Eric Leduc R.V., LLC. to F/K/A Alburg R.V. Resort, LLC. to 7 Alburg R.V. Resort, LLC.

148 Cedar Ln

0.16-$260,000

Jesse Scott to Laurie Baker

5512 Route 2 South

8.02-$135,000

Trudy Billings to Lance and Nicole Hilliker 

Bakersfield:

384 Jordan Road

1.0-$319,000

Allen Baker to Melissa and Richard Corbosiero

1187 Main St.

1.5-$145,614.62

John Roscoe to Kathy Janes

Berkshire:

2327 Water Tower Road

10-$400,000

Evelyn and Frank Grischbowski to Elizabeth Fortier and Gerlad Schile 

Fairfield:

9650 Route 36

1.02-$176,460

Spencer Salerno to Rebecca Gabert

Franklin:

3973 North Sheldon Road

299.07-$321,037.50

The Charles W. Gates Revocable Trust to Gregg Gates

Pidgeon Hill

282.59-$201,626.25

The Priscilla D. Gates Revocable Trust to Robert Gates

Highgate:

2972 Machia Road

1.27-$320,000

Tyler John Camilleri to Christopher and Samantha Price

Richford:

2250 Corliss Road

10.3-$315,000

Amanda and Kory Woods to Kaitlyn and Thonas Blaser

234 East Richford Slide Road

51.1-$180,000

Estate of Hanna Piechuta to Aaron Armstrong and Sarah McNair

St. Albans City:

89 ½ Pearl St.

0.34-$200,000

Faye Pelican to Gail and Todd Lamos

115-117 Lower Welden St.

0.32-$335,000

Amanda Quiser to William Burke, Jr.

14 Stowell St.

0.11-$260,000

14 Stowell St., LLC. to R&C 14 Stowell St. LLC.

5 Burnell Terrace

0.24-$289,900

The Marie E. Montcalm Living Trust to Mary Blatchley 

104-106 North Main St.

0.21-$222,370

Lili Gamache to City of St. Albans

22-28 North Main St.

$600,000

Waitt & C, LLC. to 28NorthMain, LLC.

104 & 106 North Main St.

0.21-$333,555

Celey P. Gamache Revocable Trust U/T/A dated November 6, 1982 to City of St. Albans

107 Fairfield St.

0.19-$322,000

Alina and Thomas Corbiere to Lyndsey Palmer

131 Lower Welden St.

0.18-$340,0000

John and Mary Steele to Cary and Meghan Young

20 Diamond St.

0.36-$327,000

Diane Comeau to Kylee Burt and John Curtis

114 North Elm St.

0.34-$225,000

Gignac Family Trust to Michelle Robtoy

80 Fairfield St.

0.33-$360,000

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England to 6S Properties LLC.

46 Bishop St.

0.09-$300,000

Matthew Preedom and Stephanie Preedom to Robert Cary and Tess Doggett

187 Federal St.

0.12-$195,000

Samantha Chicoine and Jerry Williams to Neva Parrot and Marshall Price

205 North Main St.

0.57-$365,000

Timothy Luneau and Bruce Rhoades to Linnae Hamilton

26 Rugg St.

0.39-$451,000

Lauren Dees-Erickson and Reier Erickson to Danil Deresh and Caitlin Sgarlata

75-77 Congress St.

0.24-$250,000

Alice Ruais to Colleen Beal

141 Federal St.

0.21-$110,000

Michelle and Timothy Magoon to Christopher and Scott Blondin 

60 Diamond St. 

0.37-$285,000

John Maille to Stuart Dunlap and Natalie Dyke

175 North Main St.

0.3-$175,000

Neo Orn to Ryan Cleare and Julia Schellenberg

45 Russell St.

0.46-$320,000

Cole and Emma Hayes to Jamie Olson

56 Fairfield St.

0.2-$330,000

Parker Babbe to 56 Fairfield St., LLC.

86 N. Main St.

0.6-$193,200

Celery P. Gamache Revocable Trust to City of St. Albans

8 Burnell Terrace

0.18-$300,000

Holly Deso, Eugene and Marsha Rich to Adam Altieri and Ellen Bigelow 

Swanton:

28 Greenwich St.

$290,000

Linda Fewell-Martin and Patricia Martin to Raynel Breault

