Bakersfield:

934 Route 108 South

1.5-$113,000

Brian Bright to Asa Forbes and Jennifer Legacy

3322 Main Street North

2.71-$355,000

Jeanne Marie Collins Deweese and Michael Deweese to Robert Hinzman

Fletcher:

190 Ryans Way

3.36-$496,000

Dylan and Tiffany Louko to Daniel and Amy Pontius

Montgomery:

1935 North Main St

0.18-$305,000

Barry East and Viola Woodward to Ping-Kwan Lai and Jason Weitzen

Sheldon:

252 Reed Road

81-$180,000

Donald and Elaine Reed to Jessica Burnor and Michael Reed

St. Albans Town:

9 Pike Dr

0.96-$401,145

Christian and Janelle Darragh to Andrew Bachand

1974 Dunsmore Road

236-$600,000

Carol E. Dunsmore Trust to Anthony Bessette

46 Marie Ln

$325,000

Elizabeth and Shane Fleury to Chantal Van Winkle

26 Pike Dr

1.21-$410,000

Cynthia Snider to Bud Hemond Trust

672 Sheldon Road

0.38-$397,500

Suncrest Independent Living, LLC to Ace Properties, LLC

642 Sheldon Road

1.76-$1,452,500

The Four C’s, INC. to Ace Properties, LLC

Lot 3, Portion of 3121 Kellogg Road

6.5-$180,000

Cheryl and Ronald Machia to Taylor Wolfe

690 Sheldon Road

1.41-$200,000

The Four C’s, INC. to Ace Properties, LLC

7 Orchard St

0.46-$331,500

Kristi and Steven Powers to Greg and Johna Grim

Swanton:

45 St. Francis Ave

1.02-$250,000

Amanda Barber and Eric Olsen to Patrick Lynch and Cecelia Waterman

40.5 New St

0.38-$122,500

Kenneth and Susan Masse to Adad Properties, LLC

8 Bosworth Ct

0.17-$155,000

Timothy Girard, Executor of the Estate of Lori Girard to Shelby Hawkins

312 Saint Albans Road

5.0-$190,241.52

Mark McLaughlin to Newrez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

166 Maquam Shore Road

0.21-$360,000

Ingrid and W.Jeptha Thornton to Wayne Goulet and Goulet Family Trust

