Bakersfield:
934 Route 108 South
1.5-$113,000
Brian Bright to Asa Forbes and Jennifer Legacy
3322 Main Street North
2.71-$355,000
Jeanne Marie Collins Deweese and Michael Deweese to Robert Hinzman
Fletcher:
190 Ryans Way
3.36-$496,000
Dylan and Tiffany Louko to Daniel and Amy Pontius
Montgomery:
1935 North Main St
0.18-$305,000
Barry East and Viola Woodward to Ping-Kwan Lai and Jason Weitzen
Sheldon:
252 Reed Road
81-$180,000
Donald and Elaine Reed to Jessica Burnor and Michael Reed
St. Albans Town:
9 Pike Dr
0.96-$401,145
Christian and Janelle Darragh to Andrew Bachand
1974 Dunsmore Road
236-$600,000
Carol E. Dunsmore Trust to Anthony Bessette
46 Marie Ln
$325,000
Elizabeth and Shane Fleury to Chantal Van Winkle
26 Pike Dr
1.21-$410,000
Cynthia Snider to Bud Hemond Trust
672 Sheldon Road
0.38-$397,500
Suncrest Independent Living, LLC to Ace Properties, LLC
642 Sheldon Road
1.76-$1,452,500
The Four C’s, INC. to Ace Properties, LLC
Lot 3, Portion of 3121 Kellogg Road
6.5-$180,000
Cheryl and Ronald Machia to Taylor Wolfe
690 Sheldon Road
1.41-$200,000
The Four C’s, INC. to Ace Properties, LLC
7 Orchard St
0.46-$331,500
Kristi and Steven Powers to Greg and Johna Grim
Swanton:
45 St. Francis Ave
1.02-$250,000
Amanda Barber and Eric Olsen to Patrick Lynch and Cecelia Waterman
40.5 New St
0.38-$122,500
Kenneth and Susan Masse to Adad Properties, LLC
8 Bosworth Ct
0.17-$155,000
Timothy Girard, Executor of the Estate of Lori Girard to Shelby Hawkins
312 Saint Albans Road
5.0-$190,241.52
Mark McLaughlin to Newrez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
166 Maquam Shore Road
0.21-$360,000
Ingrid and W.Jeptha Thornton to Wayne Goulet and Goulet Family Trust
