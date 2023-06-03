Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Enosburg:

4812 Enosburg Mountain Road

1.1-$170,800

Clabraith Macleod to Mary Campbell

Fairfax:

8 Summit View Street

0.68-$200,000

Darcy Handy to 4 Summit View LLC.

Georgia:

239A Ledgewood Ln.

$152,000

Holly Creeks to Kenneth Britting

52 Dunneaway Dr.

$342,500

CAX, LLC. to Kenneth and Susanna Keeffer

Highgate:

2891 Route 7

0.31-$249,000

Lise Dexter to Shan and Tara Emmons

89 Shayla Dr.

1.0-$375,000

Billy John Gardner to Brittany and Jason Habeck

347 Gore Road

0.92-$200,000

Laurianne Gagne Family Revocable Trust to Elaine and Theodore Bruckner

689 Cook Road

40.0-$285,000

M5 Property Group, LLC. to Whitetail Property LLC.

Richford:

154 Highland Ave.

1.3-$140,000

Edward and Florence Doyle to Whitney Benzing and Noah Lamos

2031 Black Falls Road

$800,000

Rosaire Larose to Jesse, Justin and Karen Soule

Combs Road

730-$1,140,000

Adam Guettel to Northeast Wilderness Trust Corporation

St. Albans Town:

219 High St.

1.39-$380,000

Ginette and James Warner to Robert and Vivian Warner

50 Cody Dr.

1.73-$490,000

SJ Nason LLC. to Amy Marchessault

7 Potter Ave.

0.41-$401,000

John Hoffman to Miroslava Rios and Michael Tatro

978 Franklin Park West Dr. Unit 2

0.07-$377,019

Stanislas Property Services, LLC. to Tim Birnley

Swanton:

141 Grand Ave.

0.5-$273,500

Krista and Troy Staples to Hannah Lucia and Jason Roberts

9 Bachand Road

4.82-$150,000

Kari Ann Tremblay to Rocky Ridge Construction, LLC.

 

