Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Enosburg:
4812 Enosburg Mountain Road
1.1-$170,800
Clabraith Macleod to Mary Campbell
Fairfax:
8 Summit View Street
0.68-$200,000
Darcy Handy to 4 Summit View LLC.
Georgia:
239A Ledgewood Ln.
$152,000
Holly Creeks to Kenneth Britting
52 Dunneaway Dr.
$342,500
CAX, LLC. to Kenneth and Susanna Keeffer
Highgate:
2891 Route 7
0.31-$249,000
Lise Dexter to Shan and Tara Emmons
89 Shayla Dr.
1.0-$375,000
Billy John Gardner to Brittany and Jason Habeck
347 Gore Road
0.92-$200,000
Laurianne Gagne Family Revocable Trust to Elaine and Theodore Bruckner
689 Cook Road
40.0-$285,000
M5 Property Group, LLC. to Whitetail Property LLC.
Richford:
154 Highland Ave.
1.3-$140,000
Edward and Florence Doyle to Whitney Benzing and Noah Lamos
2031 Black Falls Road
$800,000
Rosaire Larose to Jesse, Justin and Karen Soule
Combs Road
730-$1,140,000
Adam Guettel to Northeast Wilderness Trust Corporation
St. Albans Town:
219 High St.
1.39-$380,000
Ginette and James Warner to Robert and Vivian Warner
50 Cody Dr.
1.73-$490,000
SJ Nason LLC. to Amy Marchessault
7 Potter Ave.
0.41-$401,000
John Hoffman to Miroslava Rios and Michael Tatro
978 Franklin Park West Dr. Unit 2
0.07-$377,019
Stanislas Property Services, LLC. to Tim Birnley
Swanton:
141 Grand Ave.
0.5-$273,500
Krista and Troy Staples to Hannah Lucia and Jason Roberts
9 Bachand Road
4.82-$150,000
Kari Ann Tremblay to Rocky Ridge Construction, LLC.
