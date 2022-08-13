Key photo

Alburgh:

7067 West Shore Road

0.64-$140,000

Sold to Martin Rhonda and James Whitttier, Jr.

47 Peterson Pl

0.29-$225,000

Sold to Francis Petro

62 Peterson Pl

0.23-$175,000

Sold to Francis Petro

Enosburg:

288 Pleasant St

0.17-$115,000

Sold by Gary and Susan Riggs 

Fairfax:

930 Main St

2.9-$1,080,000

Sold by Sal Wiggin and Allen Simoneau

18 Hillcrest Road

1.0-$300,000

Jesse and Kelsey Ballard to Raina Fiarkoski

Franklin:

15 Bouchard Road

250-$143,500

Sold by Philip and Pierrette Bouchard

1788 Riley Road

3.5-$499,900

Bridget and Thomas Thompson to Douglas Wallentine

Georgia:

179 Musket Circ

0.75-$510,000

Dennis Moore to Jennifer Grace Benoure and Ryan Matthew Benoure

Lot 16 Ethan Allen Highway

29.9-$125,000

Sold by Timothy Reed

7088 Ethan Allen Highway

1.68-$312,500

Sanford and Tyler Wilson to Emily Grimes

1438 Skunk Hill Road

2.01-$147,000

Claudette and Gilles Rainville to Robert Miller

Highgate:

378 Frontage Road

2.0-$167,900

Deborah and Thomas Minckler to Mandi and Ryan Boutin

5722 VT Route 78

6.0-$137,300

Sold to Angela McMillan

St. Albans Town:

44 Fairfax St 

1.03-$260,000

Sold by Jennifer Cook

13 Bradley Ct

0.34-$150,000 

Sold by Anthony Farrar 

6 Meadow View Dr

1.13-$490,000

Sold to Bonn Nordin

65 Read Ln E

3.52-$765,000

Thelma and William Edwards to Claudia and Michael Foerster

5 Thorpe Ave Ext

0.44-$340,000

David and Jennifer French to Dave Johnson

852 Harbor View Dr Unit 7B

0.04-$445,000

Sold to Anthony Pearce

48 Fairfax St

0.04-180,000

Sold to Trafton Thomas

2 Champlain Commons

1.84-$1,100,000

470 Hathaway Point Road

1.33-$465,000

Sold to Erin Gill and Anthony Oskvarek

153 Garden Circ

0.07-$329,000

James Kelleher to Carol Hinchey and Lori Landau

1499 French Hill Road

1.0-$365,000

Sold to Peter and Sarah Carson

Swanton:

5 Fourth St

0.25-$303,500

Shawn Guilmette to Julian Cunningham and Rebecca Tucker

250 First St

0.5-$303,000

Darcel and Harold Wolske to Josepha Gargano, III

4 Jones Ct

0.4-$121,550

Susan Bushey to Brian Willett

24 South River St

0.5-$325,000

Cherish and William Newton to Amanda and Scott Hotaling

209 Maquam Shore Road

1.59-$450,000

Mark Hooper and Cynthia McGovern-Hooper to Zebadiah Spendrup

