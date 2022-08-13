Alburgh:
7067 West Shore Road
0.64-$140,000
Sold to Martin Rhonda and James Whitttier, Jr.
47 Peterson Pl
0.29-$225,000
Sold to Francis Petro
62 Peterson Pl
0.23-$175,000
Sold to Francis Petro
Enosburg:
288 Pleasant St
0.17-$115,000
Sold by Gary and Susan Riggs
Fairfax:
930 Main St
2.9-$1,080,000
Sold by Sal Wiggin and Allen Simoneau
18 Hillcrest Road
1.0-$300,000
Jesse and Kelsey Ballard to Raina Fiarkoski
Franklin:
15 Bouchard Road
250-$143,500
Sold by Philip and Pierrette Bouchard
1788 Riley Road
3.5-$499,900
Bridget and Thomas Thompson to Douglas Wallentine
Georgia:
179 Musket Circ
0.75-$510,000
Dennis Moore to Jennifer Grace Benoure and Ryan Matthew Benoure
Lot 16 Ethan Allen Highway
29.9-$125,000
Sold by Timothy Reed
7088 Ethan Allen Highway
1.68-$312,500
Sanford and Tyler Wilson to Emily Grimes
1438 Skunk Hill Road
2.01-$147,000
Claudette and Gilles Rainville to Robert Miller
Highgate:
378 Frontage Road
2.0-$167,900
Deborah and Thomas Minckler to Mandi and Ryan Boutin
5722 VT Route 78
6.0-$137,300
Sold to Angela McMillan
St. Albans Town:
44 Fairfax St
1.03-$260,000
Sold by Jennifer Cook
13 Bradley Ct
0.34-$150,000
Sold by Anthony Farrar
6 Meadow View Dr
1.13-$490,000
Sold to Bonn Nordin
65 Read Ln E
3.52-$765,000
Thelma and William Edwards to Claudia and Michael Foerster
5 Thorpe Ave Ext
0.44-$340,000
David and Jennifer French to Dave Johnson
852 Harbor View Dr Unit 7B
0.04-$445,000
Sold to Anthony Pearce
48 Fairfax St
0.04-180,000
Sold to Trafton Thomas
2 Champlain Commons
1.84-$1,100,000
470 Hathaway Point Road
1.33-$465,000
Sold to Erin Gill and Anthony Oskvarek
153 Garden Circ
0.07-$329,000
James Kelleher to Carol Hinchey and Lori Landau
1499 French Hill Road
1.0-$365,000
Sold to Peter and Sarah Carson
Swanton:
5 Fourth St
0.25-$303,500
Shawn Guilmette to Julian Cunningham and Rebecca Tucker
250 First St
0.5-$303,000
Darcel and Harold Wolske to Josepha Gargano, III
4 Jones Ct
0.4-$121,550
Susan Bushey to Brian Willett
24 South River St
0.5-$325,000
Cherish and William Newton to Amanda and Scott Hotaling
209 Maquam Shore Road
1.59-$450,000
Mark Hooper and Cynthia McGovern-Hooper to Zebadiah Spendrup
