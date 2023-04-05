Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Tatum Lynn Bedard

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/26/23

Mother’s Name: Megan Bedard

Father’s Name: Justin Bedard

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Charlotte Vivian Tedford

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/27/23

Mother’s Name: Emma Royea

Father’s Name: Ki Tedford

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Nolan Matthew Davies

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/27/23

Mother’s Name: Michelle Johnston Davies

Father’s Name: Joshua Wade Davies

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Grace Lee Routhier

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/28/23

Mother’s Name: Tammy Lee Luman

Father’s Name: Patrick Shane Routhier

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Roy Joseph Biron

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/30/23

Mother’s Name: Emily Brianne Biron

Father’s Name: Paul Joseph Biron

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Paxton Michael Brown

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/31/23

Mother’s Name: Ariel Wicole Smith

Father’s Name: Christopher Thomas Brown

Town: East Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Theodore Bernard Desroches

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 4/1/23

Mother’s Name: Abigail Brenda Moriah Gregoire

Father’s Name: Landon David Desroches

Town: Sheldon

 

