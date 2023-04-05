Baby’s Name: Tatum Lynn Bedard
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/26/23
Mother’s Name: Megan Bedard
Father’s Name: Justin Bedard
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Charlotte Vivian Tedford
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/27/23
Mother’s Name: Emma Royea
Father’s Name: Ki Tedford
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Nolan Matthew Davies
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/27/23
Mother’s Name: Michelle Johnston Davies
Father’s Name: Joshua Wade Davies
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Grace Lee Routhier
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/28/23
Mother’s Name: Tammy Lee Luman
Father’s Name: Patrick Shane Routhier
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Roy Joseph Biron
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/30/23
Mother’s Name: Emily Brianne Biron
Father’s Name: Paul Joseph Biron
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Paxton Michael Brown
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/31/23
Mother’s Name: Ariel Wicole Smith
Father’s Name: Christopher Thomas Brown
Town: East Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Theodore Bernard Desroches
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/1/23
Mother’s Name: Abigail Brenda Moriah Gregoire
Father’s Name: Landon David Desroches
Town: Sheldon
