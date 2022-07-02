Key photo
Enosburg:

311 Missisquoi St.

0.19-$195,000

1220 Bogue Road

17.95-$229,500

Jennifer and Thomas Linden to Jordan St. Pierre

322 W. Berkshire Road

1.08-$240,000

Susan Berkson, Christine Clapper, Joanne Deatte, Francine Fieldhouse, John and Mark Gillis, Jan McAllister, Linda St. Cyr, Mary Vaillancourt to Chrstine and Michael Clapper

Fairfield:

6940 Route 36 

474-$982,560

Fletcher:

649 Mayotte Road

10.7-$425,000

Christina and Michael Allan to John Butler and Tara McCarthy

Highgate:

264 Brosseau Road

1.0-$225,000

Tyler Forsyth to Curtis Maxfield

Richford:

19 Home St.

0.54-$215,000

Sold to Devin and Makaylah Fitzgerald

31 Stevens Mill Slide Road

155.4-$230,000

14 Thomas St.

0.1-$235,000

Lisa Gibney to Lester Paquette

Sheldon:

83 Bridge St.

0.3-$185,000

Joseph Dunlavey to Nicholas Yergeau

86 Nichols Ave.

1.0-$325,000

Diane and John Forcier to Crystal Cousineau and Troy Forcier

St. Albans City:

47 Bank St.

0.21-$310,000

Richard Winward to Ryan Lucia and Pamela Navarro Ochoa

13 Upper Welden St.

0.31-$294,900

Mary Blatchley and Candace Dillner to CArols Masferrer-Vazquez and Andrea Santiago

37 Huntington St.

$232,000

Sold to Brandon and Rebecca Dutkiewicz

21 Lincoln Ave.

0.18-$122,400

Sold to Anthony Ditizio, Jr. and Ariel Hansen Ditizio

126 North Elm St.

0.34-$275,000

Cathy Paquette to Andrew and Michael Laughlin

3 Van Dine Court

$196,250

Sold by Jaime and Michael Tatro

15 Smith St.

0.35-$380,000

James and Rubiros Farr to Heather and Zachary Koldys

30 Kingman St.

0.05-$630,000

85 Upper Welden St.

0.37-$255,000

Karen Fontaine to Elisabeth and Jeremy Hollinger

111 Upper Welden St.

0.36-$257,500

Sandra Bushey, Patrica Flanagan and Barabra Parent to Rebecca Claytor

53 Hoyt St.

0.07-$150,000

Chanda and Devin Rochon to Kris Lee Duke

26 N Elm St.

0.4-$305,000

Jason True to Megan Harvey and Brendan Wells

5 Hodges Court

0.3-$168,500

Shannon Frechette to Walter and Hope Greenberg

56-58 North Main St.

0.05-$165,000

75 Bishop St.

0.25-$365,000

Kelli and Richard Schreiner to Joshua Dalmer and Heather Wilson

134 N. Elm St.

0.6-$265,000

Lesley and Leslie Hendry to Bobby and Connie Nolan

236 S. Main St.

0.22-$237,500

Shawn Noel to Keith and Madison Norris

120 N. Main St.

0.53-$200,000

Sold to Robert Conn and Nicholas Daly

42 Farrar St.

0.29-$320,000

Heather and Zachary Koldys to Ellen Bushey and Gordon Crofts, Jr.

101 Lincoln Ave.

0.12-$341,000

John and Sarah Lovelette to Brad Finelli

37 Huntington St.

0.25-$165,000

71 Aldis St.

0.2-$113,500

Wayne Burnor to Bryce Balentine

124 S. Main St., Unit 4

0.08-126,000

Nancy Connor to Caro and Marcl Jones

63 Bank St.

0.17-$402,000

David amd Mamcy Dulude to Michael and Shannon Ly

54 N. Main St.

0.05-$265,000

160 N. Main St., Unit 7

$214,100

Tyler Leblanc to Michael and Michelle Brown

77 Bishop St.

0.25-$450,000

Troy Pudvah and Mary Ellen Vickery to Karen and Jeffery Thill

114 Lower Newton St.

$285,000

April Mcelwee to Emily Giddings to Thomas Whitcomb

97 Fairfield St.

1.08-$399,000

Peter Govoni and Andrew Larocca to Andrew and Jenna Loizeaux

14 Beverly Court

0.28-$375,000

Normand Choiniere to Shawn Batzer and Kandi Poulin

25 Allen St.

0.07-$160,000

Amy and Patrick Murphy to Thomas Hoodiman

53 Ferris St.

0.15-$300,000

Sold to Adam Luneau

24 Lakeview Terrace

$410,000

Sold to Gabrielle Picard and Ian Toof

274 Lake St.

0.07-$277,000

Sold to Alexandra and Gage Bergeron

22 Farrar St.

0.22-$387,000

Camilla and John Lamer to Cody Lefebvre and Dakota Martin

10 Rugg St.

0.35-$225,000

Sold to Bethany, Cayla and Mark Fronhofer

Swanton:

11 Winter Court

0.31-$300,000

Sold to Brandon Lamphere

400 County Road

3.0-$350,000

Donna Maynard, Barbara West, Gary and Ronald Quilliam to Nicole Saccomanno to Nicolas Trpovski

113 Bachand Road

1.0-$508,000

Danielle and Jame Manning to Ray Melesky and Cydney Runions

19 New St.

0.38-$295,000

Holly Clayton to Christian Getty

3 Ruths Drive

0.5-$235,000

Bertrand Sheltra to Emily Abbott and Philip Turner

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation