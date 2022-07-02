311 Missisquoi St.
0.19-$195,000
1220 Bogue Road
17.95-$229,500
Jennifer and Thomas Linden to Jordan St. Pierre
322 W. Berkshire Road
1.08-$240,000
Susan Berkson, Christine Clapper, Joanne Deatte, Francine Fieldhouse, John and Mark Gillis, Jan McAllister, Linda St. Cyr, Mary Vaillancourt to Chrstine and Michael Clapper
Fairfield:
6940 Route 36
474-$982,560
Fletcher:
649 Mayotte Road
10.7-$425,000
Christina and Michael Allan to John Butler and Tara McCarthy
Highgate:
264 Brosseau Road
1.0-$225,000
Tyler Forsyth to Curtis Maxfield
Richford:
19 Home St.
0.54-$215,000
Sold to Devin and Makaylah Fitzgerald
31 Stevens Mill Slide Road
155.4-$230,000
14 Thomas St.
0.1-$235,000
Lisa Gibney to Lester Paquette
Sheldon:
83 Bridge St.
0.3-$185,000
Joseph Dunlavey to Nicholas Yergeau
86 Nichols Ave.
1.0-$325,000
Diane and John Forcier to Crystal Cousineau and Troy Forcier
St. Albans City:
47 Bank St.
0.21-$310,000
Richard Winward to Ryan Lucia and Pamela Navarro Ochoa
13 Upper Welden St.
0.31-$294,900
Mary Blatchley and Candace Dillner to CArols Masferrer-Vazquez and Andrea Santiago
37 Huntington St.
$232,000
Sold to Brandon and Rebecca Dutkiewicz
21 Lincoln Ave.
0.18-$122,400
Sold to Anthony Ditizio, Jr. and Ariel Hansen Ditizio
126 North Elm St.
0.34-$275,000
Cathy Paquette to Andrew and Michael Laughlin
3 Van Dine Court
$196,250
Sold by Jaime and Michael Tatro
15 Smith St.
0.35-$380,000
James and Rubiros Farr to Heather and Zachary Koldys
30 Kingman St.
0.05-$630,000
85 Upper Welden St.
0.37-$255,000
Karen Fontaine to Elisabeth and Jeremy Hollinger
111 Upper Welden St.
0.36-$257,500
Sandra Bushey, Patrica Flanagan and Barabra Parent to Rebecca Claytor
53 Hoyt St.
0.07-$150,000
Chanda and Devin Rochon to Kris Lee Duke
26 N Elm St.
0.4-$305,000
Jason True to Megan Harvey and Brendan Wells
5 Hodges Court
0.3-$168,500
Shannon Frechette to Walter and Hope Greenberg
56-58 North Main St.
0.05-$165,000
75 Bishop St.
0.25-$365,000
Kelli and Richard Schreiner to Joshua Dalmer and Heather Wilson
134 N. Elm St.
0.6-$265,000
Lesley and Leslie Hendry to Bobby and Connie Nolan
236 S. Main St.
0.22-$237,500
Shawn Noel to Keith and Madison Norris
120 N. Main St.
0.53-$200,000
Sold to Robert Conn and Nicholas Daly
42 Farrar St.
0.29-$320,000
Heather and Zachary Koldys to Ellen Bushey and Gordon Crofts, Jr.
101 Lincoln Ave.
0.12-$341,000
John and Sarah Lovelette to Brad Finelli
37 Huntington St.
0.25-$165,000
71 Aldis St.
0.2-$113,500
Wayne Burnor to Bryce Balentine
124 S. Main St., Unit 4
0.08-126,000
Nancy Connor to Caro and Marcl Jones
63 Bank St.
0.17-$402,000
David amd Mamcy Dulude to Michael and Shannon Ly
54 N. Main St.
0.05-$265,000
160 N. Main St., Unit 7
$214,100
Tyler Leblanc to Michael and Michelle Brown
77 Bishop St.
0.25-$450,000
Troy Pudvah and Mary Ellen Vickery to Karen and Jeffery Thill
114 Lower Newton St.
$285,000
April Mcelwee to Emily Giddings to Thomas Whitcomb
97 Fairfield St.
1.08-$399,000
Peter Govoni and Andrew Larocca to Andrew and Jenna Loizeaux
14 Beverly Court
0.28-$375,000
Normand Choiniere to Shawn Batzer and Kandi Poulin
25 Allen St.
0.07-$160,000
Amy and Patrick Murphy to Thomas Hoodiman
53 Ferris St.
0.15-$300,000
Sold to Adam Luneau
24 Lakeview Terrace
$410,000
Sold to Gabrielle Picard and Ian Toof
274 Lake St.
0.07-$277,000
Sold to Alexandra and Gage Bergeron
22 Farrar St.
0.22-$387,000
Camilla and John Lamer to Cody Lefebvre and Dakota Martin
10 Rugg St.
0.35-$225,000
Sold to Bethany, Cayla and Mark Fronhofer
Swanton:
11 Winter Court
0.31-$300,000
Sold to Brandon Lamphere
400 County Road
3.0-$350,000
Donna Maynard, Barbara West, Gary and Ronald Quilliam to Nicole Saccomanno to Nicolas Trpovski
113 Bachand Road
1.0-$508,000
Danielle and Jame Manning to Ray Melesky and Cydney Runions
19 New St.
0.38-$295,000
Holly Clayton to Christian Getty
3 Ruths Drive
0.5-$235,000
Bertrand Sheltra to Emily Abbott and Philip Turner
