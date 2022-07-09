Key photo

Enosburg:

366 Main Street

0.5-$395,000

1927 Enosburg Mountain Road

187.7-$840,000

Fairfax:

266 Fletcher Road

1.36-$399,000

Kevin and Robin Leach to Alyssa and Brandon Mercy

80 Fletcher Road

1.0-$380,000

Eliza Behrsing and Aaraon Burley to Kyle and Ericka Behrsing

42 Colonial Road #106

$275,000

Steven and Wendy St. Gelais to Stephen Hartmann

6 Boissoneault Road

1.0-$317,000

Sold by Joseph Turcotte

10 Lawton Road

1.46-$565,000

Michael Ferguson and Sarah Elaine Meyer to Charles and Leslie Woyat

Georgia:

301 Ridge View Dr

0.92-$342,000

Charles and Melissa Hendershot to Denise and Eric Cummings

74 axfield Road

0.64-$455,000

John and Judy Gibbons to Roray Clifford and Alice Harrison 

281 Rounds Road

0.8-$385,000

Christopher Corcoran and Holly Stuart to Joel and Kara Beste

Montgomery: 

2372 Hazen’s Notch Road

53.5-$350,000

Dean Lumbra and Priscilla Stuz-Lumbra to Paul Weil

2372 Hazen’s Notch Road

1.5-$325,000

Dean Lumbra and Priscilla Stuz-Lumbra to Paul Weil

St. Albans City:

3 Van Dine Ct

$275,000

Sold to Keith Toomey

55 Fairfield St

0.17-$481,300

Sold by David Hazelett 

St. Albans Town:

3955 Lower Newton Road

13.94-$300,000

Madeline Tatro to Chantel and Luke Tatro

298 South Main St

3.66-$130,000

2606 Hathaway Point

$186,400

Edward Isaacson, Ruth and Warren Marchessault to Kevin Casey and Nance Meyer

13 Mosher Ln

0.98-$440,000

Louis Bates and Karen Delorme to Pamela Hango

82 Tranquility Ln

0.8-$520,000

Bernice and Harry Chyfetz to Sharon Bashaw and Joseph Noonan

8 Allaire Dr

0.39-$440,000

Dustin and Hannah Rushlow to Kristina Kingsbury

56 Pinewood Dr

$400,000

Wesley Dibble to Joseph Rutherford

Swanton:

35 Spring St

0.68-$330,000

Meghan Duell to Rebekah and Samuel Johnston 

6 Brooklyn St

2.0-$483,500

74 Spring St

0.52-$309,000

Justin and Rachael Hackett to Jermey Poulin

 

