Enosburg:
366 Main Street
0.5-$395,000
1927 Enosburg Mountain Road
187.7-$840,000
Fairfax:
266 Fletcher Road
1.36-$399,000
Kevin and Robin Leach to Alyssa and Brandon Mercy
80 Fletcher Road
1.0-$380,000
Eliza Behrsing and Aaraon Burley to Kyle and Ericka Behrsing
42 Colonial Road #106
$275,000
Steven and Wendy St. Gelais to Stephen Hartmann
6 Boissoneault Road
1.0-$317,000
Sold by Joseph Turcotte
10 Lawton Road
1.46-$565,000
Michael Ferguson and Sarah Elaine Meyer to Charles and Leslie Woyat
Georgia:
301 Ridge View Dr
0.92-$342,000
Charles and Melissa Hendershot to Denise and Eric Cummings
74 axfield Road
0.64-$455,000
John and Judy Gibbons to Roray Clifford and Alice Harrison
281 Rounds Road
0.8-$385,000
Christopher Corcoran and Holly Stuart to Joel and Kara Beste
Montgomery:
2372 Hazen’s Notch Road
53.5-$350,000
Dean Lumbra and Priscilla Stuz-Lumbra to Paul Weil
2372 Hazen’s Notch Road
1.5-$325,000
Dean Lumbra and Priscilla Stuz-Lumbra to Paul Weil
St. Albans City:
3 Van Dine Ct
$275,000
Sold to Keith Toomey
55 Fairfield St
0.17-$481,300
Sold by David Hazelett
St. Albans Town:
3955 Lower Newton Road
13.94-$300,000
Madeline Tatro to Chantel and Luke Tatro
298 South Main St
3.66-$130,000
2606 Hathaway Point
$186,400
Edward Isaacson, Ruth and Warren Marchessault to Kevin Casey and Nance Meyer
13 Mosher Ln
0.98-$440,000
Louis Bates and Karen Delorme to Pamela Hango
82 Tranquility Ln
0.8-$520,000
Bernice and Harry Chyfetz to Sharon Bashaw and Joseph Noonan
8 Allaire Dr
0.39-$440,000
Dustin and Hannah Rushlow to Kristina Kingsbury
56 Pinewood Dr
$400,000
Wesley Dibble to Joseph Rutherford
Swanton:
35 Spring St
0.68-$330,000
Meghan Duell to Rebekah and Samuel Johnston
6 Brooklyn St
2.0-$483,500
74 Spring St
0.52-$309,000
Justin and Rachael Hackett to Jermey Poulin
