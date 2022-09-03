Bakersfield:
85 Sunset View Dr
2.0-$370,000
Edward and Nora Kolnaski to Elizabeth Michuda
Enosburg:
314 Tyler Branch Road
2.0-$279,000
Brian and Valerie Pineo to Andrea, Heidi and Steven Belisle
Fairfield:
1444 West St
1.0-$305,000
Molly Minckler to Brian and Valerie Pineo
Fletcher:
52 Fletcher Road
16-$700,000
Randall Henninger to Andrew Dayneka and Janet Reid
Franklin:
37 Dewing Road
10.24-$219,100
Andrew Jette to Travis Jette and Brittney White
35 Gallup Road
1.0-$122,500
Keith and Lisa Glover to Sundae Totten
Georgia:
360 Bronson Road
2.0-$305,000
Laurie Secor to Jessica Raner
1061 Bovat Road
5.13-$465,000
Brett Larson to Eric Couture
Highgate:
803 Country Club Road
0.25-$144,000
Mark Langevin to Robin and William Kirk
134 Gore Road
0.26-$215,000
Austin Gagne to Rebecca Manning
West of US RTE 7
497.5-$730,000
Sold by Juliette and Terrance Rice
Montgomery:
3348 Hill West Road
29.44-$412,500
Sueann Bennett to Caroline and Clifford Loos
73 Hannah Clark Brown Road
18.8-$275,000
Sold by Miroslav Hubacek
Richford:
121 Province St
0.5-$254,000
Michelle Raymo to Amanda and Thomas Townley
229 Pinnacle Road
3.4-$165,000
Sonia Holmes to Nola Bauerle and Rachael Ikura
St. Albans Town:
1513 Lower Newton Road
1.67-$450,000
Joseph Baker to Amber and Zachary Sprague
22 Green Mountain Dr
$335,000
Christine Brock to Aaron and Kayleigh Clark
227 Georgia Shore Road
$150,000
Trina Crockett to Todd Crockett
16 Zweeres Road
0.14-$260,000
Cassandra Lacroix to Carson Liam Corrigan and Destiny Shadai Corrigan
2609 Lower Newton Road
1.0-$390,000
Ian Mack Nair and Kimberley Mack Nair to Aaron and Priscilla Picard
958 Franklin Park W (Unit 121)
0.06-$340,000
695 Brigham Road
0.93-$519,264
Michael Blouin and Dale Senesac to Barbara and Brandon Santone
572 Lake Road
0.4-$273,000
Eleanor Shepard to Margaret Conners and Zachary Kelly
3 Sunset Terrace
0.48-$390,000
Joseph and Lorna Jerome to Ashlee and Cagney Brigham
345 Lake Road
0.33-$266,000
Troy Pudvah to Matthew Boudreau
Swanton:
35 Hance Road
0.3-$155,000
Marc Gariepy to Todd Benner
190 Bushey Road
3.0-$190,000
Estate of Audrey Ward to Austine Balentine and Kiaralynn Wimble
12-14 2nd Street
0.57-$133,500
Albert and Robert Champaine to Albert Champaine
1 Samhannah Dr
$269,900
Deborah and Gary Shilling to Harold and Marti Wells
50 Homestead Road
1.11-$450,000
Jessica and Keith Provost to Brooke and Mark Morse
