Bakersfield:

85 Sunset View Dr

2.0-$370,000

Edward and Nora Kolnaski to Elizabeth Michuda

Enosburg:

314 Tyler Branch Road

2.0-$279,000

Brian and Valerie Pineo to Andrea, Heidi and Steven Belisle

Fairfield:

1444 West St

1.0-$305,000

Molly Minckler to Brian and Valerie Pineo

Fletcher:

52 Fletcher Road

16-$700,000

Randall Henninger to Andrew Dayneka and Janet Reid

Franklin:

37 Dewing Road

10.24-$219,100

Andrew Jette to Travis Jette and Brittney White

35 Gallup Road

1.0-$122,500

Keith and Lisa Glover to Sundae Totten

Georgia:

360 Bronson Road

2.0-$305,000

Laurie Secor to Jessica Raner

1061 Bovat Road

5.13-$465,000

Brett Larson to Eric Couture

Highgate:

803 Country Club Road

0.25-$144,000

Mark Langevin to Robin and William Kirk

134 Gore Road

0.26-$215,000

Austin Gagne to Rebecca Manning

West of US RTE 7

497.5-$730,000

Sold by Juliette and Terrance Rice 

Montgomery:

3348 Hill West Road

29.44-$412,500

Sueann Bennett to Caroline and Clifford Loos

73 Hannah Clark Brown Road

18.8-$275,000

Sold by Miroslav Hubacek

Richford:

121 Province St

0.5-$254,000

Michelle Raymo to Amanda and Thomas Townley

229 Pinnacle Road

3.4-$165,000

Sonia Holmes to Nola Bauerle and Rachael Ikura

 

St. Albans Town:

1513 Lower Newton Road

1.67-$450,000

Joseph Baker to Amber and Zachary Sprague 

22 Green Mountain Dr

$335,000

Christine Brock to Aaron and Kayleigh Clark 

227 Georgia Shore Road

$150,000

Trina Crockett to Todd Crockett

16 Zweeres Road

0.14-$260,000

Cassandra Lacroix to Carson Liam Corrigan and Destiny Shadai Corrigan

2609 Lower Newton Road

1.0-$390,000

Ian Mack Nair and Kimberley Mack Nair to Aaron and Priscilla Picard

958 Franklin Park W (Unit 121)

0.06-$340,000

695 Brigham Road 

0.93-$519,264

Michael Blouin and Dale Senesac to Barbara and Brandon Santone

572 Lake Road

0.4-$273,000

Eleanor Shepard to Margaret Conners and Zachary Kelly

3 Sunset Terrace

0.48-$390,000

Joseph and Lorna Jerome to Ashlee and Cagney Brigham

345 Lake Road

0.33-$266,000

Troy Pudvah to Matthew Boudreau

Swanton:

35 Hance Road

0.3-$155,000

Marc Gariepy to Todd Benner

190 Bushey Road

3.0-$190,000

Estate of Audrey Ward to Austine Balentine and Kiaralynn Wimble

12-14 2nd Street

0.57-$133,500

Albert and Robert Champaine to Albert Champaine

1 Samhannah Dr

$269,900

Deborah and Gary Shilling to Harold and Marti Wells

50 Homestead Road

1.11-$450,000

Jessica and Keith Provost to Brooke and Mark Morse

