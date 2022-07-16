Key photo

Alburgh:

150 Kirk and Fitts Road

0.24-$503,000

Margaret and Patrick Hayes to Dillon and Jennifer Moran

35 Mud Point South

0.2-$300,000

Rene Gamache to Elizabeth and Michael Dececco

1567 West Shore Road

10.1-$649,000

Randy Scott Tilden and Suzanne Theresa Tilden to Donna and Mark Burnham

Enosburg:

1847 Woodward Neighborhood Road

36.6-$199,900

Ronald Notkin to Philip Ross Crowe and Marci Lynn Frischkorn

2279 Perley Road

10.5-$153,000

Sold to Elizabeth Varney

25 Zeno Road

2.0-$330,000

Euro and Monqiue Mclean to Anna Brown

Georgia:

1044 Stonebridge Road

1.87-$507,600

Gail and John Lafond to Chad Jose Colarusso and Elizabeth Alice Colarusso 

190 Village Dr

1.3-$505,000

Michelle devoid and Derrick Gulfield to Brandon and Kacey Titus

Richford:

265 Wightman Hill

100.15-$175,000

Sold to Jason Snider

Sheldon:

North and South of VT Route 105

164.5-$360,000

Sold by Richard and Stephen Dodd

137 Pleasant St

0.4-$190,000

Dale and Deborah Peloubet to Mathew and Sofia Tataseo

4590 VT Route 105

6.5-$165,000

Sold by Bonnie and Michael Boomhower

1314 Main St

0.7-$160,000

Matthew and Priscilla Abbott George Goss

St. Albans City:

34 North Main St

$170,000

Sold to Isabel Murphy

30 Murray Dr

0.22-$180,000

Estate of Daniel Fenwick to Jason and Jessica Savoy

2 Cherry Tree Ct

0.02-$200,000

Dana Talmo to Jan Termblay

St. Albans Town:

52 Pinewood Dr

$237,500

Meghan Hunt to Candis and David Pearson

1223 Hathaway Pint Road

$396,000

Mary and Curtis Merrill to Donna and Mark Castles

27 Fairfax St

0.85-$250,000

Sold to Kelly Gosselin

111 Garden Circle Unit 218

0.07-$399,844

13 Pike Dr

0.99-$344,000

David and Heather Mumley to Diane Leslie Terry and Wayne Larry Terry

1 Ewell Ct

0.11-$233,000

Reagan Durfee to Theresa Maxwell

227 Fairfield Hill Road

4.83-$355,000

Daniel and Helen Branon to Justin and Racheal Hackett

Off North Main St

3.71-$308,000

19 Meadowbrook Ln

0.46-$430,000

Joanne and Richard Cotignola to Almin Piric and Mary Joyce Piric

Swanton:

40 Sugar Maple Dr

1.5-$466,788

Connie and Terry Kempton to Michelle and Scott Walters

164 Lakewood Dr

0.25-$385,000

Jacqueline and Thomas Langlois to Maritza and Steven Hunter

13 Dunning St

0.25-$220,000

Sold to Charles Donohugh

