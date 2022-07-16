Alburgh:
150 Kirk and Fitts Road
0.24-$503,000
Margaret and Patrick Hayes to Dillon and Jennifer Moran
35 Mud Point South
0.2-$300,000
Rene Gamache to Elizabeth and Michael Dececco
1567 West Shore Road
10.1-$649,000
Randy Scott Tilden and Suzanne Theresa Tilden to Donna and Mark Burnham
Enosburg:
1847 Woodward Neighborhood Road
36.6-$199,900
Ronald Notkin to Philip Ross Crowe and Marci Lynn Frischkorn
2279 Perley Road
10.5-$153,000
Sold to Elizabeth Varney
25 Zeno Road
2.0-$330,000
Euro and Monqiue Mclean to Anna Brown
Georgia:
1044 Stonebridge Road
1.87-$507,600
Gail and John Lafond to Chad Jose Colarusso and Elizabeth Alice Colarusso
190 Village Dr
1.3-$505,000
Michelle devoid and Derrick Gulfield to Brandon and Kacey Titus
Richford:
265 Wightman Hill
100.15-$175,000
Sold to Jason Snider
Sheldon:
North and South of VT Route 105
164.5-$360,000
Sold by Richard and Stephen Dodd
137 Pleasant St
0.4-$190,000
Dale and Deborah Peloubet to Mathew and Sofia Tataseo
4590 VT Route 105
6.5-$165,000
Sold by Bonnie and Michael Boomhower
1314 Main St
0.7-$160,000
Matthew and Priscilla Abbott George Goss
St. Albans City:
34 North Main St
$170,000
Sold to Isabel Murphy
30 Murray Dr
0.22-$180,000
Estate of Daniel Fenwick to Jason and Jessica Savoy
2 Cherry Tree Ct
0.02-$200,000
Dana Talmo to Jan Termblay
St. Albans Town:
52 Pinewood Dr
$237,500
Meghan Hunt to Candis and David Pearson
1223 Hathaway Pint Road
$396,000
Mary and Curtis Merrill to Donna and Mark Castles
27 Fairfax St
0.85-$250,000
Sold to Kelly Gosselin
111 Garden Circle Unit 218
0.07-$399,844
13 Pike Dr
0.99-$344,000
David and Heather Mumley to Diane Leslie Terry and Wayne Larry Terry
1 Ewell Ct
0.11-$233,000
Reagan Durfee to Theresa Maxwell
227 Fairfield Hill Road
4.83-$355,000
Daniel and Helen Branon to Justin and Racheal Hackett
Off North Main St
3.71-$308,000
19 Meadowbrook Ln
0.46-$430,000
Joanne and Richard Cotignola to Almin Piric and Mary Joyce Piric
Swanton:
40 Sugar Maple Dr
1.5-$466,788
Connie and Terry Kempton to Michelle and Scott Walters
164 Lakewood Dr
0.25-$385,000
Jacqueline and Thomas Langlois to Maritza and Steven Hunter
13 Dunning St
0.25-$220,000
Sold to Charles Donohugh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.