Bakersfield:
317 Vermont Route 108 South
1.0-$330,000
Sold by John Pellerin and Barbara Pratt
189 Main St North
$130,000
Alan and Vera Lawyer to Janet and Mark Laroche
1487 Main St North
32.5-$200,000
Patricia Schiller to Christian and Tara Howard
Enosburg:
4143 Enosburgh Mountain Road
15.3-$279,000
Charles and Marcia Nickless to Lisa Marie and Mark Brunstad
Fairfax:
1349 Main St
12-$118,200
Amanda Muir to Eric Couture
73 Evergreen Road
11.81-$427,500
Anthony and Cheryl Audet to Alyson and Charles Jones
51 Benny Road
1.69-$625,000
Sold to Jacob and Rebecca Bulaga
10 Maggie’s Road
1.68-$492,828
Sold to Elizabeth and Morrison Mahuron
49B Colonial Road
$223,000
Carol Wennerstrand to Jennifer Ann Quinn
1642 Main St
10.09-$630,000
Michael and Tammie Lafromboise to Brett and Jennifer Larson
39 Ridgeview Road
3.03-$317,000
Lawrence Tatro, Sr. to Logan Cunningham and Daniel Julien
Georgia:
70 Dunneaway Dr
$359,262
Sold to Elizabeth Wissing
368 Fontaine Dr
1.0-$410,000
Bryan Preston to Eric Parrotte and Jennifer Petrie
Highgate:
175 Raymo Dr
3.44-$190,000
Rebecca Manning to Paul Bombardier
Montgomery:
253 Deep Gibou Road
3.3-$118,850
Susan Cherier and John Wilson to Julie Rice and Betsey Fournier
333 Main St
0.12-$192,000
Lee and Susan Tillotson to Adah and Oliver de Rosier
206 North Main St
5.5-$375,000
Lacey and Scott Martin to Kristie and Sean Guilmette
164 Oberland Valley Road
1.0-$270,000
Doris M Reid Smith and James Smith to Debord Ludmilla and Ivan Illyushchenko
Richford:
556 Province St
1.0-$235,000
Georga and Jean Jacobs to Jacob and Kelly Johnson
Swanton:
61 Spring St
0.3-$225,000
Keith McMahon to Chad and Holly Cartier
166 Lakewood Dr
0.18-$250,000
Erinn and Jeffrey Stebbins to Anthony and Shelley Facos
454 Maquam Shore Road
$120,500
Bought by Jeffrey Allen and Claude Rheaume
265 Maquam Shore Road
3.09-$469,000
Denise Johnston to Jamie and Rey Montoya
136 Grand Ave
7.0-$130,000
56 Rail Trail Ln
1.03-$250,000
Andrea Pier to Keara and Staci Nichols
125 Donaldson Road
10-$435,000
Corey Caiya to Brock and Nichole Shumway
