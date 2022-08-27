Key photo

Bakersfield:

317 Vermont Route 108 South

1.0-$330,000

Sold by John Pellerin and Barbara Pratt

189 Main St North

$130,000

Alan and Vera Lawyer to Janet and Mark Laroche

1487 Main St North

32.5-$200,000

Patricia Schiller to Christian and Tara Howard

Enosburg:

4143 Enosburgh Mountain Road

15.3-$279,000

Charles and Marcia Nickless to Lisa Marie and Mark Brunstad

Fairfax:

1349 Main St

12-$118,200

Amanda Muir to Eric Couture

73 Evergreen Road

11.81-$427,500

Anthony and Cheryl Audet to Alyson and Charles Jones

51 Benny Road

1.69-$625,000

Sold to Jacob and Rebecca Bulaga

10 Maggie’s Road

1.68-$492,828

Sold to Elizabeth and Morrison Mahuron

49B Colonial Road

$223,000

Carol Wennerstrand to Jennifer Ann Quinn

1642 Main St

10.09-$630,000

Michael and Tammie Lafromboise to Brett and Jennifer Larson

39 Ridgeview Road

3.03-$317,000

Lawrence Tatro, Sr. to Logan Cunningham and Daniel Julien

Georgia:

70 Dunneaway Dr

$359,262

Sold to Elizabeth Wissing

368 Fontaine Dr

1.0-$410,000

Bryan Preston to Eric Parrotte and Jennifer Petrie

Highgate:

175 Raymo Dr

3.44-$190,000

Rebecca Manning to Paul Bombardier

Montgomery:

253 Deep Gibou Road

3.3-$118,850

Susan Cherier and John Wilson to Julie Rice and Betsey Fournier

333 Main St

0.12-$192,000

Lee and Susan Tillotson to Adah and Oliver de Rosier

206 North Main St

5.5-$375,000

Lacey and Scott Martin to Kristie and Sean Guilmette

164 Oberland Valley Road

1.0-$270,000

Doris M Reid Smith and James Smith to Debord Ludmilla and Ivan Illyushchenko

Richford:

556 Province St

1.0-$235,000

Georga and Jean Jacobs to Jacob and Kelly Johnson

Swanton:

61 Spring St

0.3-$225,000

Keith McMahon to Chad and Holly Cartier

166 Lakewood Dr

0.18-$250,000

Erinn and Jeffrey Stebbins to Anthony and Shelley Facos

454 Maquam Shore Road

$120,500

Bought by Jeffrey Allen and Claude Rheaume 

265 Maquam Shore Road

3.09-$469,000

Denise Johnston to Jamie and Rey Montoya

136 Grand Ave

7.0-$130,000

56 Rail Trail Ln

1.03-$250,000

Andrea Pier to Keara and Staci Nichols

125 Donaldson Road

10-$435,000

Corey Caiya to Brock and Nichole Shumway

