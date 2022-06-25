Enosburg:
1327 St. Pierre Road
10.08-$350,000
Josh Feeley to Connor and Danielle Gaudette
259 School St
0.25-$230,000
Paul Durkee to Beverly Robtoy
Fairfax:
438 McNall Road
3.2-$600,000
Kathy Harrison to Adam Pasqual and Rachel Ryea
Highgate:
701 Jones Road
10.1-$410,000
Thomas and Tiffanie Dukeshire to Faith Babowicz and Chase Sample
50 Dragon Dr
1.0-$439,900
James and Shanon Guilmette to Holly and Keith Cooke
90 Gore Road
1.0-$205,000
Matthew Beyor to Lindsey Benoit
Richford:
91 Thomas St
0.48-$270,000
Sold to Mallory Dunkley
St. Albans Town:
14 Eve Mont Dr
0.93-$449,900
Jacob Smith to James Mahoney
232 Bluff Ln
4.68-$573,100
Casey Corbeil Construct to Brian and Joan Pillsbury
41 Hathaway Point Road
0.12-189,000
Cynthia and Henry Listenik to Janipher and Mark Kane
Swanton:
22 Andy Ave
0.81-$275,000
Kaylee and Stephen Fitzgerald to Karen and Terence Tarte
25 Jonergin Dr
8.86-$195,000
45 First St
0.16-$253,000
Robert Huskisson and Tod Ilges to Courtney McCrillis-Sigmun and Matthew Sigmund
464 Lakewood Dr
0.44-$285,000
Aurore and John Moscato to Lynn Martinez
