Enosburg:

1327 St. Pierre Road

10.08-$350,000

Josh Feeley to Connor and Danielle Gaudette

259 School St

0.25-$230,000

Paul Durkee to Beverly Robtoy

Fairfax:

438 McNall Road

3.2-$600,000

Kathy Harrison to Adam Pasqual and Rachel Ryea

Highgate:

701 Jones Road

10.1-$410,000

Thomas and Tiffanie Dukeshire to Faith Babowicz and Chase Sample

50 Dragon Dr

1.0-$439,900

James and Shanon Guilmette to Holly and Keith Cooke

90 Gore Road

1.0-$205,000

Matthew Beyor to Lindsey Benoit

Richford:

91 Thomas St

0.48-$270,000

Sold to Mallory Dunkley

St. Albans Town:

14 Eve Mont Dr

0.93-$449,900

Jacob Smith to James Mahoney

232 Bluff Ln

4.68-$573,100

Casey Corbeil Construct to Brian and Joan Pillsbury

41 Hathaway Point Road

0.12-189,000

Cynthia and Henry Listenik to Janipher and Mark Kane

Swanton:

22 Andy Ave

0.81-$275,000

Kaylee and Stephen Fitzgerald to Karen and Terence Tarte

25 Jonergin Dr

8.86-$195,000

45 First St

0.16-$253,000

Robert Huskisson and Tod Ilges to Courtney McCrillis-Sigmun and Matthew Sigmund

464 Lakewood Dr

0.44-$285,000

Aurore and John Moscato to Lynn Martinez

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

