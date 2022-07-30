Alburgh:
162 Route 129
0.6-$270,000
Karl Holoj II and Aimee Wilson to Elizabeth and Jonathan King
50 Coon Point Road
$425,000
Sold to Jame Plumer and Brittany Toor
107 Hunter North
0.23-$169,900
Marcia and Roger Diephouse to Kari and Michael Baxter
145 Fiske Road
1.5-$350,000
Michael Branch, C. Chapman and Erin Lilienthal to Margo Dively
178 Cleland St
0.21-$121,666
Mina Richman to Gilla Geiger
80 Winters Lane Extension
$269,900
Brandi and Cole Rainville to Megan Creller and Andrew Davis
Enosburg:
1013 Horseshoe Circle
53.35-$350,000
Corey and Genevieve Smyth to Cole and Scott Goodhue
6602 Chester A. Arthur Road
10.1-$450,000
Suzanne and Terry Tracy to Edward and Nola Kolnaski
Fairfax:
68 Butler St
0.55-$382,100
Carl Danielson to Chris and Sarah Maynard
44 Dustetrail Road
5.43-$500,000
Todd Greenough to Heather Bealcher and Shane Desautels
15 East Road, Unit 104
$270,000
Kasey McCuin to Sandra Starr and Mark Thyng
11 Hunt Street
1.45-$450,000
Diane and Guy Henning to Meghan Henning and Dustin LeBlanc
52 Old Academy St #102
$357,500
Matthew and Aubri Anna Cunningham to Evan and Hannah Cohen Kelley
1137 Main St
0.17-$375,000
Dustin LeBlanc to Ashley Condon and Brandon Houseman
402 Buck Hollow Road
5.2-$285,000
Jean and Robert Gaboury to Jacqueline McCuin
Franklin:
68 Gallup Road
5.7-$379,000
Heather and Joey Vaillancourt to Michael and Sarah Mazzaferro
Georgia:
276 The Pines
0.3-$489,000
Jerffrey and Michele Dussault to Kendall Krebs and Christi Wojewoda
133 Wilder Dr, Unit A
$325,000
Carolyn Stough to David and Pauline Smith
Richford:
876 Jay Road
23.95-$385,000
Deborah Blazis to Christina and Daniel Siwko
47 Seven Saplings Ln
14.72-$400,000
Lena Cruikshank and Clifford James Pebley to Katie and Jordan Kane
Swanton:
162 Maquam Shore Road
0.28-$459,000
Adam and Renee Rainville to Andrea and Michael Mast
44 County Road
1.25-$254,000
Sold by Chase Cota
200 St. Albans Road
0.66-$297,500
Brian and Kelly Hays to Matthew Maher
