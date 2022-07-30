Key photo

Alburgh:

162 Route 129

0.6-$270,000

Karl Holoj II and Aimee Wilson to Elizabeth and Jonathan King

50 Coon Point Road

$425,000

Sold to Jame Plumer and Brittany Toor

107 Hunter North

0.23-$169,900

Marcia and Roger Diephouse to Kari and Michael Baxter

145 Fiske Road

1.5-$350,000

Michael Branch, C. Chapman and Erin Lilienthal to Margo Dively

178 Cleland St

0.21-$121,666

Mina Richman to Gilla Geiger

80 Winters Lane Extension

$269,900

Brandi and Cole Rainville to Megan Creller and Andrew Davis

Enosburg:

1013 Horseshoe Circle

53.35-$350,000

Corey and Genevieve Smyth to Cole and Scott Goodhue

6602 Chester A. Arthur Road

10.1-$450,000

Suzanne and Terry Tracy to Edward and Nola Kolnaski

Fairfax:

68 Butler St

0.55-$382,100

Carl Danielson to Chris and Sarah Maynard

44 Dustetrail Road

5.43-$500,000

Todd Greenough to Heather Bealcher and Shane Desautels

15 East Road, Unit 104

$270,000

Kasey McCuin to Sandra Starr and Mark Thyng

11 Hunt Street

1.45-$450,000

Diane and Guy Henning to Meghan Henning and Dustin LeBlanc

52 Old Academy St #102

$357,500

Matthew and Aubri Anna Cunningham to Evan and Hannah Cohen Kelley

1137 Main St

0.17-$375,000

Dustin LeBlanc to Ashley Condon and Brandon Houseman

402 Buck Hollow Road

5.2-$285,000

Jean and Robert Gaboury to Jacqueline McCuin

Franklin:

68 Gallup Road

5.7-$379,000

Heather and Joey Vaillancourt to Michael and Sarah Mazzaferro

Georgia:

276 The Pines

0.3-$489,000

Jerffrey and Michele Dussault to Kendall Krebs and Christi Wojewoda

133 Wilder Dr, Unit A

$325,000

Carolyn Stough to David and Pauline Smith

Richford:

876 Jay Road

23.95-$385,000 

Deborah Blazis to Christina and Daniel Siwko

47 Seven Saplings Ln

14.72-$400,000

Lena Cruikshank and Clifford James Pebley to Katie and Jordan Kane

Swanton:

162 Maquam Shore Road

0.28-$459,000

Adam and Renee Rainville to Andrea and Michael Mast

44 County Road

1.25-$254,000

Sold by Chase Cota 

200 St. Albans Road

0.66-$297,500

Brian and Kelly Hays to Matthew Maher

