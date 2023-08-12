Key photo

Alburgh:

156 VT RT 129

0.38-$410,000

Charles and Michele Kelly to Anne Freeman and Christopher Higgins

73 Cedarvale Estates

0.78-$338,500

The Dr. Kenneth G. Mann and Jeanette M. Mann Revocable Trust to Deborah and Timothy Mccanna

Bakersfield:

97 Birch Way

10.1-$475,000

Clark Combs to Shawn Careau, Gerald and Katie Charland

Berkshire:

410 Berry Road

34.26-$550,000

Ellen Lussier to Donna Gordon and Charles Miller

Enosburg:

146 Boston Post Road

8.5-$360,000

Michael and Taryn Gervais to Matthew and Priscilla Abbott and Big Dog Property Management, LLC.

202 Birch Lane

0.99-$379,000

Gregory and Sandra Spaulding to Hatch Revocable Living Trust

314 Tyler Branch Road

2.0-$320,000 

Andrea, Heidi and Steven Belisle to Donald and Lynn Vaillencourt

92 Orchard St.

0.45-$385,000

Suzanne Hull-Casavant to Heather and Matthew Olivett

38 Pleasant St.

0.6-$280,000 

Cindy, Gary and Wendy Deaette and Nancy Koenig and Sheryl Reader to Lyndon and Jamie McAllister

Fairfax:

52 Butler St.

0.57-$460,000

Patrick and Ursula Penniman to Katelyn and Michael Szabo

13 Snowcrest Road

0.52-$362,000

Barry Smith and Elizabeth Wagner to Michelle Berry and Dustin Kelleher

38 Hawley Road, Unit 105

$280,000

Lorrie Lee-Muse to Linda Stokes

40 Meade Road

3.1-$520,000

Michael McClellan and Megan Vokes to Todd Hobson and Nicole Voth

2855 Main St.

2.3-$485,000

Alexis and Kris Hoyt to Matthew Boudreau and Samantha Stone

164 River Road

2.0-$330,000

James Fouts to Ena Ibrismovic and Alex Percy

3 Nichols Road

0.91-$305,000

Matthew Burstein to Charles Ploof and Jennifer Williams

71 Lawton Road

3.9-$405,000

Burlington House Buyers, LLC. to Angela and Kenneth Benward

Fletcher: 

51 Meadow Brook Ln

1.4-$405,000

James and Sherry Cushing to Michelle Bruner 

1892 North Road

8.0-$427,100

Estate of Grant Weier to Stuart Weier and Jason Mercure 

Franklin:

Pigeon Hill Road

230-$300,000

Cindy and Robert Gates to Sarah and Thomas Gates

Georgia:

127A Murray’s Ridge Road

2.53-$530,000

Carol and Ronald Begley to Alexis and Kris Hoyt

4394 Ethan Allen Highway

0.98-$439,500

Dustin and Melissa Stubbs to Paul and Suzanne Berliand

142 Bayview Road

1.9-$526,500

Donna Morse to Gerard Buffo and Jean Ann Buffo

1450 Skunk Hill Road

4.6-$590,000

Dennis Gebhardt to Corey and Dnaielle Verba

14 Radharc Dr.

1.0-$381,000

Catherine and Joshua Vos to Kyle and Shea Murdock-Peters

157 Heritage Dr.

1.0-$375,000

Lisa and Rodney Fox to Audrey and Christopher Hampton

2366 Polly Hubbard Road

2.0-$492,000

Holly Hager to Charlotte Clark and Bradley Dupere

Highgate:

62 Brown Ct

1.66-$390,000

Kenneth and Melanie Thompson to Larry Varin and Katharine Whitcomb

Richford:

272 Jay Road, Parcel 2 and 3

156.5-$555,000

David and Tina Record to Levi and Mckenzie Carpenter

Sheldon:

438 Sheldon Heights

4.1-$295,000

Nancy and Richard Brunelle to Michael McClellan 

73 Cedar Dr.

0.96-$300,000

Jermey and Sarah Stimson to Connor and Ryan Mckenna

St. Albans City:

74 Upper Welden St.

0.22-$330,000

Dominick and Grayce Snavely to Molly Barfuss and Ian Rand

195 Federal St.

0.15-$356,000

August Daley and Catherine Myers to Madison and Timothy West 

274 Lake St.

0.07-$375,000

Alexandra and Gage Bergeron to Jazmin Medina and Cameron Norwood

11 Upper Newton St.

0.2-$512,500

CTS, LLC. to Anna Elliot and Karl Vanderwood

St. Albans Town:

5 Pike Dr.

1.06-$354,000

Shawn Careau and Lindsy Huot to Dale and Laurie Kennison

352 Lake Road

1.5-$340,000

Kristina and Nathan Nichols to Courtney Barrett

2 Mary Dr.

0.56-$389,000

Estate of Lucille Senesac to Jennifer and Kevin Delony

183 Bingham Shore Road

0.19-$575,000

Craig and Melissa Davis to Charles A. Altar Revocable Living Trust and Kristin A. Altar Revocable Living Trust

450 South Main St.

1.18-$500,000

Kyle Gover and Aron Smith to Remy Alexander and Aaron Tenney 

138 Swanton Road

$1,200,000

Robert Rooney LLC. to Northern Real Estate Holdings, LLC.

59 Parah Dr.

0.28-$292,000

Daniel Bokan to Jacob and Samantha Underwood

12-20 Swanton Road

1.17-$825,000

Swanton Road Complex, LLC. to Swanton Road, LLC.

26 Green Mountain Road

0.5-$380,000

Justin Coons to Cassandra and Hans Westenfeld

37 Green Mountain Dr.

0.53-$455,000

Anna and Karl Krahn to David and Nicole Streeter

107 Sunrise Dr. 

0.07-$402,139.76

Stanislas Property Services to Nancy Lines 

66 Olivia Ln

0.92-$599,000

Dustin and Hannah Rushlow to Nicole and Trevor Broderick

5 Philomena Dr.

1.28-$490,000

Danielle and Justin Dacres to Diana and Mathew Enzler

10 Potter Ave.

0.28-$315,000

Brianna and Bryan Coache to Andrea, Heidi and Steven Belisle

1307 Brigham Road

0.96-$500,000

Nicole and Trevor Broderick to Candace and Kevin Meyers

23 Ashton Dr.

0.56-$385,000

Brian and Hope Bockus to Brianna and Bryan Coache

13 Orchard St.

0.42-$275,000

Steven Robinson to Laura Robinson

Swanton:

120 Lakewood Dr.

1.52-$680,000

Katrina and Steve Pomarico to Lake Champlain Property Management, LLC.

5 Jordan Ln

0.57--$480,000

Jessica and Keith Provost to Jennifer and Joseph Strand

61 Campbell Bay Road

4.36-$475,000

Trudie Yandow to Kyle Gover and Aron Smith

20 Sunset Harbor Road

0.25-$390,000

Kenneth F. Hagedorn and Elizabeth A. Hagedorn Rev. Trust to Lori and Stephen Winder

121 Fadden Road

1.11-$320,000

Cheryl Thibault to Jennifer and Todd Conger

286 North River Road

0.77-$395,000

Richard Parks, Jr. to Judith and Maurice Dubois 

 

197 Maquam Shore Road

1.07-$2,017,500

Melanie Harold and Gregory Harold, Jr. to Coster Family Declaration of Trust

 

307 St. Albans Road

3.31-$305,000

Joseph and Suzanne Monty to Janet and Paul Wells

 

