Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Alburgh:
156 VT RT 129
0.38-$410,000
Charles and Michele Kelly to Anne Freeman and Christopher Higgins
73 Cedarvale Estates
0.78-$338,500
The Dr. Kenneth G. Mann and Jeanette M. Mann Revocable Trust to Deborah and Timothy Mccanna
Bakersfield:
97 Birch Way
10.1-$475,000
Clark Combs to Shawn Careau, Gerald and Katie Charland
Berkshire:
410 Berry Road
34.26-$550,000
Ellen Lussier to Donna Gordon and Charles Miller
Enosburg:
146 Boston Post Road
8.5-$360,000
Michael and Taryn Gervais to Matthew and Priscilla Abbott and Big Dog Property Management, LLC.
202 Birch Lane
0.99-$379,000
Gregory and Sandra Spaulding to Hatch Revocable Living Trust
314 Tyler Branch Road
2.0-$320,000
Andrea, Heidi and Steven Belisle to Donald and Lynn Vaillencourt
92 Orchard St.
0.45-$385,000
Suzanne Hull-Casavant to Heather and Matthew Olivett
38 Pleasant St.
0.6-$280,000
Cindy, Gary and Wendy Deaette and Nancy Koenig and Sheryl Reader to Lyndon and Jamie McAllister
Fairfax:
52 Butler St.
0.57-$460,000
Patrick and Ursula Penniman to Katelyn and Michael Szabo
13 Snowcrest Road
0.52-$362,000
Barry Smith and Elizabeth Wagner to Michelle Berry and Dustin Kelleher
38 Hawley Road, Unit 105
$280,000
Lorrie Lee-Muse to Linda Stokes
40 Meade Road
3.1-$520,000
Michael McClellan and Megan Vokes to Todd Hobson and Nicole Voth
2855 Main St.
2.3-$485,000
Alexis and Kris Hoyt to Matthew Boudreau and Samantha Stone
164 River Road
2.0-$330,000
James Fouts to Ena Ibrismovic and Alex Percy
3 Nichols Road
0.91-$305,000
Matthew Burstein to Charles Ploof and Jennifer Williams
71 Lawton Road
3.9-$405,000
Burlington House Buyers, LLC. to Angela and Kenneth Benward
Fletcher:
51 Meadow Brook Ln
1.4-$405,000
James and Sherry Cushing to Michelle Bruner
1892 North Road
8.0-$427,100
Estate of Grant Weier to Stuart Weier and Jason Mercure
Franklin:
Pigeon Hill Road
230-$300,000
Cindy and Robert Gates to Sarah and Thomas Gates
Georgia:
127A Murray’s Ridge Road
2.53-$530,000
Carol and Ronald Begley to Alexis and Kris Hoyt
4394 Ethan Allen Highway
0.98-$439,500
Dustin and Melissa Stubbs to Paul and Suzanne Berliand
142 Bayview Road
1.9-$526,500
Donna Morse to Gerard Buffo and Jean Ann Buffo
1450 Skunk Hill Road
4.6-$590,000
Dennis Gebhardt to Corey and Dnaielle Verba
14 Radharc Dr.
1.0-$381,000
Catherine and Joshua Vos to Kyle and Shea Murdock-Peters
157 Heritage Dr.
1.0-$375,000
Lisa and Rodney Fox to Audrey and Christopher Hampton
2366 Polly Hubbard Road
2.0-$492,000
Holly Hager to Charlotte Clark and Bradley Dupere
Highgate:
62 Brown Ct
1.66-$390,000
Kenneth and Melanie Thompson to Larry Varin and Katharine Whitcomb
Richford:
272 Jay Road, Parcel 2 and 3
156.5-$555,000
David and Tina Record to Levi and Mckenzie Carpenter
Sheldon:
438 Sheldon Heights
4.1-$295,000
Nancy and Richard Brunelle to Michael McClellan
73 Cedar Dr.
0.96-$300,000
Jermey and Sarah Stimson to Connor and Ryan Mckenna
St. Albans City:
74 Upper Welden St.
0.22-$330,000
Dominick and Grayce Snavely to Molly Barfuss and Ian Rand
195 Federal St.
0.15-$356,000
August Daley and Catherine Myers to Madison and Timothy West
274 Lake St.
0.07-$375,000
Alexandra and Gage Bergeron to Jazmin Medina and Cameron Norwood
11 Upper Newton St.
0.2-$512,500
CTS, LLC. to Anna Elliot and Karl Vanderwood
St. Albans Town:
5 Pike Dr.
1.06-$354,000
Shawn Careau and Lindsy Huot to Dale and Laurie Kennison
352 Lake Road
1.5-$340,000
Kristina and Nathan Nichols to Courtney Barrett
2 Mary Dr.
0.56-$389,000
Estate of Lucille Senesac to Jennifer and Kevin Delony
183 Bingham Shore Road
0.19-$575,000
Craig and Melissa Davis to Charles A. Altar Revocable Living Trust and Kristin A. Altar Revocable Living Trust
450 South Main St.
1.18-$500,000
Kyle Gover and Aron Smith to Remy Alexander and Aaron Tenney
138 Swanton Road
$1,200,000
Robert Rooney LLC. to Northern Real Estate Holdings, LLC.
59 Parah Dr.
0.28-$292,000
Daniel Bokan to Jacob and Samantha Underwood
12-20 Swanton Road
1.17-$825,000
Swanton Road Complex, LLC. to Swanton Road, LLC.
26 Green Mountain Road
0.5-$380,000
Justin Coons to Cassandra and Hans Westenfeld
37 Green Mountain Dr.
0.53-$455,000
Anna and Karl Krahn to David and Nicole Streeter
107 Sunrise Dr.
0.07-$402,139.76
Stanislas Property Services to Nancy Lines
66 Olivia Ln
0.92-$599,000
Dustin and Hannah Rushlow to Nicole and Trevor Broderick
5 Philomena Dr.
1.28-$490,000
Danielle and Justin Dacres to Diana and Mathew Enzler
10 Potter Ave.
0.28-$315,000
Brianna and Bryan Coache to Andrea, Heidi and Steven Belisle
1307 Brigham Road
0.96-$500,000
Nicole and Trevor Broderick to Candace and Kevin Meyers
23 Ashton Dr.
0.56-$385,000
Brian and Hope Bockus to Brianna and Bryan Coache
13 Orchard St.
0.42-$275,000
Steven Robinson to Laura Robinson
Swanton:
120 Lakewood Dr.
1.52-$680,000
Katrina and Steve Pomarico to Lake Champlain Property Management, LLC.
5 Jordan Ln
0.57--$480,000
Jessica and Keith Provost to Jennifer and Joseph Strand
61 Campbell Bay Road
4.36-$475,000
Trudie Yandow to Kyle Gover and Aron Smith
20 Sunset Harbor Road
0.25-$390,000
Kenneth F. Hagedorn and Elizabeth A. Hagedorn Rev. Trust to Lori and Stephen Winder
121 Fadden Road
1.11-$320,000
Cheryl Thibault to Jennifer and Todd Conger
286 North River Road
0.77-$395,000
Richard Parks, Jr. to Judith and Maurice Dubois
197 Maquam Shore Road
1.07-$2,017,500
Melanie Harold and Gregory Harold, Jr. to Coster Family Declaration of Trust
307 St. Albans Road
3.31-$305,000
Joseph and Suzanne Monty to Janet and Paul Wells
