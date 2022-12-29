In 2022, 668 homes sold in Franklin county compared to 1193 last year. The average home value in the county increased from $285,238 to $335,042.
Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Franklin County this year.
5. 586 Goose Pond Road, Fairfax
This home sold for $810,000 on May 18, 2022. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. According to the home's description at the time of selling, it is surrounded by woodland and has floor to ceiling insulated glass windows.
4. 19 Cedar Hill Drive, St. Albans Town
This home sold for $835,000 on Oct. 14, 2022. It has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The property is described to have stunning views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks and a kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
3. 254 McNall Road, Fairfax
This home sold for $937,500 on March 7, 2022. It has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The home sits on ten acres of land and includes a screened gazebo and hot tub.
2. 3323 Highbridge Road, Georgia
This home sold for $1,150,000 on January 31, 2022. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The property also includes almost 3000 square feet of living space and over 23 acres of land with panoramic views of Lake Arrowhead.
1. 80 Rice Road Units 1-4, St. Albans Town
This family compound with four condos sold for $1,250,000 on March 8, 2022. It has 10 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. Each condo includes a detached two car garage and a patio to enjoy views of Lake Champlain.
