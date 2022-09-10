Key photo
Enosburg:

1012 Bogue Road

10.2-$335,000

Alan and Darlene Bishop to Christopher Bouchard and Shaylynn Thompson

2233 Perley Road

10.5-$155,000

Raymond LaPorte to Richard Lugo and Jessica Massa

787 Grange Hall Road

0.8-$135,000

Earleen and Peter Bosley to Mitchell Gleason

Fairfax:

15 Button Road

2.69-$576,000

Helen and Jeffrey Dunn to Emily and Stephen Lincoln

3 Hillcrest Road

2.77-$363,100

Amber and Zachary Sprague to Jessica Lowe and Garrett Walsh

24 White Pine Road

10.78-$800,000

Sold to Philip Coleman Dianne Lynch

1349 Main St

12.0-$350,000

Eric Couture to Adam Hergenrother and Nicholas Webb

35 Fletcher Road #104

$217,000

Sarah Butt and Joel Lafrance to Michael and Rebecca Beach

Fairfield:

837 Church Road

21-$396,000

Michelle Menard to Emily Biron

Franklin:

1055 Browns Corner Road

55-$470,000

Brenda Forsyth and Thomas Forsyth, IV to Brandy and David Alderson

677 Westcott Shore Road

$299,900

Brian Bourbeau to Francois Lareau and Louise Mondou

Georgia:

194 Fontaine Dr

1.0-$420,000

Angela and Ryan McCarthy to Brooke and Tyler Waite

Sheldon:

312 Dunton Road

2.5-$373,500

Vicki Lontine and Roland Lontine, Jr. to Michael Turner

743 Rice Hill Road

10.02-$409,000

Heidi Phillips to Gary Leroux and Michelle Leroux-Raymo

St. Albans Town:

742 Bronson Road

2.41-$200,000

Brian Pion to James Demar

131 Hillcrest Heights

10.02-$750,000

Jan Wilkinson to Chistena and Thomas Anger

Swanton:

134A Grand Ave

0.38-$180,000

Sold to Eric and Leigh-Ann Oliver

3 Jones Ct

0.4-$356,000

Kiersten Bourgeois to Caroline Ann Veal and John Garrett Veal

15 Linda Ave

0.33-$305,000

Mare Bourdeau to Karen Bourdeau

106 Canada St

0.75-$325,000

Sold to Vincent Monty and Bailey Trahan

47 Second St

0.4-$240,000

Charles Chrysler to Sabrina Royeal

