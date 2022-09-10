1012 Bogue Road
10.2-$335,000
Alan and Darlene Bishop to Christopher Bouchard and Shaylynn Thompson
2233 Perley Road
10.5-$155,000
Raymond LaPorte to Richard Lugo and Jessica Massa
787 Grange Hall Road
0.8-$135,000
Earleen and Peter Bosley to Mitchell Gleason
Fairfax:
15 Button Road
2.69-$576,000
Helen and Jeffrey Dunn to Emily and Stephen Lincoln
3 Hillcrest Road
2.77-$363,100
Amber and Zachary Sprague to Jessica Lowe and Garrett Walsh
24 White Pine Road
10.78-$800,000
Sold to Philip Coleman Dianne Lynch
1349 Main St
12.0-$350,000
Eric Couture to Adam Hergenrother and Nicholas Webb
35 Fletcher Road #104
$217,000
Sarah Butt and Joel Lafrance to Michael and Rebecca Beach
Fairfield:
837 Church Road
21-$396,000
Michelle Menard to Emily Biron
Franklin:
1055 Browns Corner Road
55-$470,000
Brenda Forsyth and Thomas Forsyth, IV to Brandy and David Alderson
677 Westcott Shore Road
$299,900
Brian Bourbeau to Francois Lareau and Louise Mondou
Georgia:
194 Fontaine Dr
1.0-$420,000
Angela and Ryan McCarthy to Brooke and Tyler Waite
Sheldon:
312 Dunton Road
2.5-$373,500
Vicki Lontine and Roland Lontine, Jr. to Michael Turner
743 Rice Hill Road
10.02-$409,000
Heidi Phillips to Gary Leroux and Michelle Leroux-Raymo
St. Albans Town:
742 Bronson Road
2.41-$200,000
Brian Pion to James Demar
131 Hillcrest Heights
10.02-$750,000
Jan Wilkinson to Chistena and Thomas Anger
Swanton:
134A Grand Ave
0.38-$180,000
Sold to Eric and Leigh-Ann Oliver
3 Jones Ct
0.4-$356,000
Kiersten Bourgeois to Caroline Ann Veal and John Garrett Veal
15 Linda Ave
0.33-$305,000
Mare Bourdeau to Karen Bourdeau
106 Canada St
0.75-$325,000
Sold to Vincent Monty and Bailey Trahan
47 Second St
0.4-$240,000
Charles Chrysler to Sabrina Royeal
