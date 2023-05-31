FRANKLIN COUNTY – Realtors say the local housing market is more “doable” now that it’s been, but people need to still set realistic expectations and perhaps set a lower bar.
The median sale price for a single-family home in northwest Vermont has increased by 8% to $400,000 compared to the same period last year. New listings for single-family homes dropped by around 12% year-over-year, contributing to the limited inventory and competition among buyers.
Despite this, Julie Lamoreaux, an agent with Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman, said she’s finding that people have more opportunities to get into a property and to have their offer be considered seriously.
In 2020 and 2021, about 20 offers were being made on a single home. Now, it’s more like 5-9 offers, Lamoreaux said.
Purchasing a home can be daunting, especially for first-time buyers, so that’s why Lamoreaux strives to be both upfront and compassionate.
“This is a really big, expensive, intense journey for a lot of people, so you want to make sure that you're setting yourself up for success. There's no reason to rush into it,” she said.
Here are her 5 tips for prospective buyers right now.
1. Go to a local lender and get pre-qualified.
“That pre-qualification letter is your ticket to paradise. That is your ticket to homeownership,” Lamoreaux said.
Mortgage pre-qualification is an evaluation of your creditworthiness and how much home you can afford based on information like your credit, debt, income and assets. Based on these inputs, pre-qualification estimates the amount a lender may be willing to lend you.
Lamoreaux suggests building a good relationship with your lender so that you can go to them with questions any time during the home-buying process.
Every house is different, and so your loan may need to reflect those changes.
“Each property is just as unique as the people who live in them,” Lamoreaux said. “Taxes may be a little bit different. The expenses are going to be a little bit different and what you might be willing to pay for one house you might not be willing to pay for another.”
2. Determine your available funds.
Do you have money for repairs if those come up? Do you have extra money to bridge an appraisal gap?
Lamoreaux said if a buyer makes an offer over a house’s asking price, the seller is going to want to be guaranteed that money.
“Do you have what I call trash money or toilet money? Do you have money you're willing to just throw at it to win because that is a lot of times still what makes a difference when a seller has multiple offers to consider,” Lamoreaux said.
Conversely, if you're approved for a certain amount from your lender, don't look higher, especially because many homes are selling over asking price.
“Set yourself up for success. Don't fish out of your pond,” Lamoreaux said.
3. Set realistic expectations.
After finding out what you are qualified for and determining your available funds, Lamoreaux says it’s time to set realistic expectations.
Finding your forever home?
“That's not a realistic expectation in this market,” she said.
For first time homebuyers especially, she recommends searching for a home that meets your needs for the next 5-7 years and allows you to build equity.
Townhomes are great places to appreciate value, as well as homes that need a little fixing up.
“Buy something with a little what I might call ‘meat on the bones,’” Lamoreaux said. “Can you do a couple of weekend warrior projects? Can they do a couple little things that don’t cost a lot of money that will give you that updated look so that when you do go to sell in 5-7 years, you're better positioned to buy that forever home?”
4. Separate your wants and needs.
Next, it’s time to separate your wants and needs.
When looking at a potential home, Lamoreaux suggests considering things you can and cannot change. Location, for example, is not changeable. But the wallpaper? That can be torn out. The appliances? Those can be updated.
Location right now is a main driver of home prices, with houses near the state’s major job centers being more expensive. Lamoreaux said that needs to be a factor in your budget and should be an accepted fact rather than a surprise.
Lamoreaux also cares strongly about the major structural, mechanical and safety features of a home. If the roof, for example, is 30 years old, that’s a factor to consider. It might need to be replaced sooner rather than later, and a buyer could potentially not have the funds to pay for that project.
5. Educate yourself.
Lamoreaux recommends meeting with a Realtor to talk through the four previous points, before going on home tours or making an offer.
“You don't just get in the car and go on a trip. You look at the map, you think about where you might stop for lunch,” she said.
Talking about and learning the process is the best way to set yourself up for success.
“Align yourself with somebody who's going to be on your side, who's going to hold your hand, who's going to walk you through it, but who's also going to be blunt with you,” she said. “I don't talk pretty to my clients. I tell them how it is. I tell them what it is. That's what they need from me.”
Editor's Note: This is paid content. Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman is part of O'Rourke Media Group's Preferred Business Program. Learn more at https://www.samessenger.com/preferred_business_program/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.