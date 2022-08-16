FRANKLIN COUNTY — In the first half of 2022, the real estate market in Franklin County saw a decline in the number of new homes for sale.
This is similar to what’s happening in other counties in northwest Vermont as the boom of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to cool and interest rates increase.
The decrease in homes for sale has subsequently caused a reduction in home purchases, according to Coldwell Banker Hickok and Boardman’s mid-year market report.
Buyer demand remains strong, however, as indicated by a sharp 26% decline in days a property spends on the market.
“There is still a really strong demand and that demand is going to continue,” Realtor Julie Lamoreaux said in June.
In 2021, properties spent an average of 40 days on the market. Between January and June of 2022, the average was 37 days.
Here are 4 other numbers to know about real estate in Franklin County.
$325,000
The median sale price of a single-family home between January and June 2022 in Franklin County, according to Coldwell Banker’s report. This is an increase of 20% over 2021, when the median price was $269,900.
“First-time buyers are crossing their fingers there’s going to be a huge decline,” Realtor Danielle Ryan said. “I think we'll see it kind of mellow out a little bit, but I don't see this drastic drop that everybody's hoping for.
247
The number of properties sold between January and June 2022 in Franklin County. That’s a 13.3% decrease vs. 2021.
With 71 sales between January and June, St. Albans has experienced the most property transfers in Franklin County this year. Fletcher, with 2, has had the fewest number of sales.
$375,000
The median sale price of a single-family home during the first half of this year in St. Albans. So far, that’s a $36.6% increase over 2021 prices. Homes are selling for more in Fletcher, Fairfield, Fairfax and Georgia.
Sheldon has the county’s lowest median sale price of $200,000.
62.3%
The percent the median sale price of land has increased in 2022 vs. 2021 in Franklin County. Land sold for an average of $99,000 between January and June of this year.
