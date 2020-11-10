According to a listing at trulia.com, this 4,327 sqft single-family home at 265 Triplet Drive in Franklin has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and was built in 2016. It features a breakfast nook, cathedral ceilings and stone fireplace, a geothermal heating system, and 8x8, walk-in rain shower with dual shower heads. It lists for $699,000.
Real Estate QuickLook: What does $700K get you in Franklin?
