HIGHGATE — Big changes are on the horizon for Highgate, and residents will have the opportunity to provide input this spring at a series of forums called “Reaching New Heights.”
The Vermont Council on Rural Development will visit Highgate later this month to facilitate three forums that will invite residents to set common goals and visions. VCRD provides these sessions and resources at no cost.
The first community forum is set for Tuesday, March 29 and will take place at the Highgate Elementary School and Highgate Sports Arena. It will feature music, a free, catered meal and the opportunity for residents to brainstorm what they would like to see in Highgate moving forward.
“I wish 200 people would show up,” Selectboard Chair Sharon Bousquet said. “I know that’s a big ask for Highgate, but we hope a lot of people come.”
Highgate is a small town slated for big movement in the coming years. In 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration will facilitate an expansion of the Franklin County State Airport, which town officials expect to bring 1,200 jobs to the area, according to an informational flyer.
An expanded runway project will enable the takeoff and landing of larger cargo planes, providing companies located at or near the airport easy access to Canada.
“I think for the future growth of the town it will be a blessing,” Bousquet told the Messenger in September. “It helps us stabilize our tax base, income, opportunities for our children to be able to continue to live in Franklin County and we’re hopeful that there will be manufacturing that will send products out of Vermont and bring money into Vermont.”
At the forum on March 29, residents will be able to talk about this growth and its potential impact. Follow-up meetings on April 26 and May 24 will then be held to discuss next steps, collaboration and task forces.
Jenna Koloski, community engagement and policy director for VCRD, said Highgate administrators reached out about facilitating the conversations prior to COVID-19, but Bousquet said the pandemic suspended the idea of having the forums in-person.
Intent on meeting face-to-face, Bousquet said town officials decided to wait until residents could physically gather together.
In the last few years, VCRD has helped residents in Milton, Richford, Bradford and Barre dream up the future of their communities.
The first session at the forum begins at 4:30 p.m and runs until 6:00 p.m., ending with a free community dinner. The next session is from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, Bousquet said.
What to expect at the forums
At the forums this spring, residents will have the opportunity to eat, mingle and swap ideas for the future of Highgate.
Bousquet said the steering committee has identified four major themes to be discussed for Highgate: youth, education and people and career opportunities; safe and healthy communities; community fun, recreation and tourism; and economic development, agricultural viability and infrastructure.
“People can join as many topics as they want,” Bousquet said. “And once we come up with projects, VCRD will facilitate connections with resources available to support the ideas. These will give us a better idea of what we’d like to do … [and] what’s next for Highgate.”
The goal is to create a sort of wish list — like more pedestrian infrastructure, water and sewer and recreation — and then narrow them down. Once those priorities are selected, the forum on April 26 will facilitate the creation of resident-led task forces, which will take on the responsibility of seeing the priorities met.
The VCRD will be available to those task forces for consultation and connection with state resources. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act and a state surplus, unprecedented money is available to communities now for infrastructure and improvements, which gives residents the opportunity to dream up what they would like to see in their communities.
What is already in the works
With the expansion of the Franklin County State Airport, Cliff Coy, airport manager, said it only made sense to address the fact that the small airport still operates on a septic system with well water.
Swanton Village Manager Reg Beliveau said the water and sewer system at nearby Missisquoi Valley Union Middle and High School was installed with the possibility of extension. In September 2021, Highgate voted to borrow $500,000, if necessary, in order to complete the project.
Town officials met March 9 for a final discussion about engineer and design choices for the extension of the MVUHS water and sewer, but Bousquet said the town had not yet received word about whether it will receive $2.2 million in federal grant dollars to support the project.
“We’re hopeful,” Bousquet said. “We’re thinking that maybe they’re taking a deeper look at our application and taking it seriously.”
Rumors are consistently circulating throughout Highgate about possible new businesses in town, and officials hope job training for those careers will be made available to help keep youth in the community. Bousquet said the town is also looking at ways to make agricultural careers more viable in the area to preserve Highgate’s farming culture.
“It’s a part of our history that we don’t want to see go away,” Bousquet said.
