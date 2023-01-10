ST ALBANS, VT -- RE/MAX North Professionals has welcomed the Tamithy Howrigan Real Estate Group to RE/MAX and expanded its operations, opening a new office in the St. Albans market. The St. Albans office, will house the new team and will serve homebuyers and sellers throughout Franklin County.
Owned and operated by Rich Gardner, Jason Lefebvre and David Parsons, RE/MAX North Professionals is one of the most experienced and productive real estate brokerages in the area; this expansion brings the brokerage from four offices to five.
“Franklin County is a great place to live; it is rich in agricultural heritage, historic traditions and beauty with rolling countryside and small city feel,” says Lefebvre. “We opened a new office in St. Albans because we saw the potential to help local real estate agents grow their businesses by providing them the opportunity to tap into the tools and resources RE/MAX offers. This growth will also give local clients expanded opportunities to access some of the best agents and resources in the real estate industry.”
Lefebvre goes on to say, “We’re doubly excited to have the Tamithy Howrigan Real Estate Group join RE/MAX North Professionals. This small but mighty group is experienced and knowledgeable with a passion for service and success. We cannot wait to see them flourish with the brand – we know great things are ahead for the team and this community.”
The Tamithy Howrigan Real Estate Group was established in 2021 and consists of Team Leader Tamithy Howrigan, and agents Katie Brassil, Amy Burleson and Grace Long and Executive Assistant Jessica Remillard.
“Franklin County holds a special place in my heart,” says Howrigan. “The people here are what make this community so unique. Everyone is your neighbor, your friend and often feels like – or is – family! I’m thrilled to continue to foster strong relationships within this community, and with the partnership and support of the honorable agents at RE/MAX North Professionals.”
RE/MAX North Professionals has offices in Colchester, Middlebury, Jeffersonville, Burlington and St. Albans and specializes in helping home buyers and sellers with residential real estate transactions. For more information, please visit www.homesvermont.com or call 802-655-3333.
