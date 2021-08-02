The metal rattling that rings out in Swanton Village with every car that passes over the Merchants Row Bridge will cease this Wednesday.
On August 4, the bridge will turn into a one lane road so a welder from the Department of Public Works can fix the metal plates on the expansion joints that have been slapping around as cars pass over the bridge.
A few days ago the town brought in a welder to fix the same issue on the other side of the bridge. At the time, the welder thought he’d only have to fix that side of the bridge and that the other side would hold, said Swanton Village Town Manager Reggie Beliveau.
But due to the immense amount of traffic that travels over the bridge every day, the other side came up as well, Beliveu said.
The town sees around 10,000 vehicles traveling across the bridge a day with 16% of that traffic being tractor trailers.
The village is planning a $550,000 project to fix up the bridge. They have received a $175,000 structures grant from the state.
There are no issues with the bridge structurally, he said.
Beliveau said the town probably wouldn’t get the true repairs the bridge needs this year.
But once it gets cooler and the bridge stops expanding, they’ll take the expansion plates off and fill voids with asphalt to get through the Winter and then will revisit repairs in the Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.