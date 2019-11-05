ST. ALBANS — Owen Muir suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a rare from of epilepsy which causes uncontrollable seizures.
Just four years old, Owen’s best chance to have some independence as he grows up is to have a trained seizure dog which can alert others when Owen has a seizure, comfort him during it, keep his head safe, and carry emergency medications, according to Owen’s family.
To help the family afford a service dog, 14th Star is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Activities include live music, raffles, a silent auction and the release of a new 14th Star can.
Among the businesses which have donated to the cause are: Boston Red Sox, JC Image, Green Mountain Hemp, Mystic Waters, Bob’s Meat Market, The Edge, Smugglers Notch, Cold Hollow Sugarworks, Family of Six Furniture, Jon Young Artworks, and many more.