ST. ALBANS CITY — The Fonda site’s first building is ready for business.
Genesee & Wyoming held a grand opening celebration Thursday to highlight the completion of its American Rail Dispatching Center, which is located on the property.
The event gave community members a first-hand look at the new building after it opened this past January, but it also served as something of a capstone in the city’s efforts.
Now that the ARDC is completed, the Fonda site’s next project is more housing.
American Rail
The weather couldn’t have been nicer Thursday afternoon as a crowd assembled in the parking lot of the ARDC.
Some attendees were railroad workers. Others helped construct the building, but many came from government circles. On Thursday afternoon, all three groups were able to take their victory laps inside the center itself after years of work.
The Fonda site – the former location of a paper processing facility – had been completely unusable a decade ago due to toxic chemicals permeating the ground, and it took a herculean effort – including a $3 million price tag – by multiple governmental entities to get it cleaned up.
The site is now ready to be used again, and the American Rail Dispatching Center is something of the city’s first lynchpin into what it imagines for the site.
“The investment unveiled today by G&W, the state of Vermont and the City of St. Albans, in this new state of the art energy efficient building, will ensure a modern and efficient dispatching operation for decades ahead,” G&W CEO Jack Hellmann said.
Seen from the road, the building doesn’t look like much. Using a color scheme of black and white, the steel-sided structure has the dimensions of a rectangular box, but that doesn’t mean its use is any less important.
Inside, dispatchers coordinate 800 trains daily for 100 railroads across 42 states, including Vermont.
The building layout is relatively simple. An open floor plan on the building’s northern side is ringed by a series of offices with soundproof doors. The southern side of the building has room for administrative staff.
Train-themed decorations – many featuring G&W’s orange locomotives – can be seen throughout.
Hellmann said local historian and former dispatcher Jim Murphy helped out in that regard. A few feet from the front door, Murphy set up an old-timey dispatching desk complete with a pinging telegraph alongside historical photos of St. Albans on the walls.
In total, 39 people work in the space. Each in their individual offices, the staff is responsible for keeping track of eight computer screens of information for 24 hours a day, seven days a week to coordinate train schedules and keep the railroads running.
“I’ve always said that the dispatch center was Franklin County’s best kept secret,” Mayor Tim Smith said. “We hope to continue to grow the operation and have it be a point of pride for Genesee & Wyoming for years to come.”
New at Fonda
The complete picture for the Fonda site has slowly been coming together as city officials finalize their plans with the varying agencies involved.
The non-profit Cathedral Square, for example, already announced its intentions to create a 33-unit apartment building on the lot for mixed-incomes.
The new construction will most likely be joined by at least one other market-rate apartment building, City Manager Dominica Cloud said Monday, to create the 100 units planned for the site.
Federal dollars have also propped up large infrastructure investments for Fonda, such as an expansion of the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced in January it had received $1.44 million in federal funds to rehab the route and expand it to Lower Newton.
Joe Flynn, the director of VTrans, said there’s already money set aside this year in the state’s capital budget for design and permitting of the project.
Federal funds are also being used to help pay for Federal Street’s upgrades. A total of $7.7 million in federal dollars has already been set aside for the project, and city planners have had strings of meetings discussing potential updates to Federal’s intersection with Lower Newton Street.
The city’s efforts on Fonda also extend to zoning.
Just this past Monday, the city also took action to create a new zoning multi-dwelling overlay district, specifically tailored for the Fonda site, which would help determine what the site could look like once completed.
The updated district, for example, would allow for apartment buildings six stories tall, but they’d also have sharp restrictions to reduce any impacts on neighborhoods.
City planning director Chip Sawyer said such sites would only sit on major thoroughfares, and they’d be required to have access to sidewalk networks, public transportation and plenty of outdoor shade.
“(The zoning district) would require that this is more than an apartment building in a big, parking lot,” Sawyer said
While St. Albans City Council ultimately ended up passing the new overlay district, the matter did end up sparking a discussion among councilors. Alderperson Tim Hawkins questioned how the city would ensure that the site didn’t become an eye sore once renters got their hands on it.
After a few reassurances, he ended up passing the resolution along with his fellow council members.
“Most of the concerns I hear from people who hear about this is excitement but a little bit of fear that this is going to become later on something that we don’t want there, an eye sore, something that looks bad,” Hawkins said.
Back on track
Back at the American Rail Dispatch Center Thursday, the future of Fonda was a thought for another time.
“Being here and taking part in this event attended by so many community members is a reminder that your support of this project ensured that we kept the center here in Vermont and retained talented employees and valuable jobs in this community,” Hellmann said.
Other speakers included Joe Flynn, director of VTrans, and St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith.
“On behalf of Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, congratulations on this beautiful facility and thank you, G&W, for keeping these important jobs in the state of Vermont,” Flynn said. “The Agency of Transportation is grateful for the tremendous relationship fostered through the years.”
