ST. ALBANS — The Rail City Spidey is hanging up his proverbial cape.
After four years of doing front flips at kids’ birthday parties, Luke Hungerford has retired.
The reason? He’s just not as spry as he used to be.
“I was at a birthday party with a little girl who did gymnastics. She said, ‘That’s not a front flip.’ I said, ‘That’s how I do a front flip.’ When I was younger, I would do flips over and over again.”
Hungerford started impersonating the Marvel superhero back in 2017 when he needed to find a reason to buy the costume. A good suit and mask can easily cost $800, and to make the investment worth it, he looked at how he might be able to use it to earn some money.
“I thought, ‘How could I justify this? I bet I could do birthday parties,’” he told the Messenger.
Using his years of gymnastics practice, he modified a few flips to fit the character. He also reached out to the community to see if anyone was looking for a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to do birthday party visits.
Hungerford found plenty of fans. In the last four years, he estimates he’s attended roughly 60 children’s birthday parties as the web slinger.
Hungerford would give parents a warning before driving into the neighborhood for a party. It turns out if children see Spider-Man getting out of a four-door sedan, the illusion can be broken pretty quickly. So he’d park nearby and walk up. To give the kids proof of superpowers, he’d do a few flips.
“If you do a flip, they’re almost always on board,” he said.
Some children didn’t believe so readily. He’s had rocks thrown at him when kids wanted to test his “Spidey-sense” — the comic book equivalent of the character’s prescient reaction speed. Others want to see a footrace or feats of strength.
He could usually get by with less than superhuman attempts. Lifting children with one arm usually invoked awe, and the mask would cover the strain shown in his face. Other powers he’d explain away with a convenient comic book fact.
For example, Spider-Man has had a wide-range of web slinging abilities, but the latest version of the character uses mechanical devices to deploy webs. So, he’d explain that Mr. Stark (or Iron Man) wouldn’t let him use webs that weekend.
With plenty of different versions of Spider-Men (and women) running around in the comic books and movies, he’d also be able to explain that he’s simply the Vermont version of the Spider-Man who patrols St. Albans.
“I’d say, ‘I’m just Spider-Man around here.’ A lot of kids have seen ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ [a 2018 Spider-Man movie], so it’s easy to explain. Having Marvel give me an official excuse has been very nice,” he said.
With that said, he hasn’t had a 100% success rate in keeping up with each child’s curiosity. The suit’s hood covers up his peripheral vision, and at one party, a child delivered a wide right hook that almost defeated the legendary hero.
“I wish someone would have been able to get a photo at the point of contact, I would have made that my profile picture,” he said.
When children believe in the illusion, however, Hungerford said the results can make an impact for those who feel a connection with the character.
He recalled a visit to Camp Rainbow, a summer camp organized by Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, where a little boy with autism came up to him to hold his hand. He didn’t think much of it at the time, but counselors later told him that the boy has a hard time associating with others.
“These characters empower a lot of kids. They make them feel good,” he said.
Hungerford has tried doing visits with other superhero characters, such as Batman and Captain America, but he said they don’t have the same impact. Hungerford said the hooded Spider-Man in particular helps kids imagine themselves as the hero.
“What kid doesn’t want to run into Spider-Man in their small town?” he said.
Now that Hungerford has retired the character, he’s now looking at what he can do to keep the superhero spirit alive. His next big project is to organize the Rail City Fan Fest — a two-day pop culture expo at the Collins-Perley Sports Complex scheduled for June 25 and 26.
He said he’s been talking to New England vendors and artists specializing in comics, costumes, toys and superheroes to draw fans from around the region. His goal is to bring 2,000 to 3,000 people to the event.
“As a child, I loved [superheroes,] but all kids love that stuff,” he said. “As I grew up and read more into it, I realized that there’s more to the characters than cool costumes. A lot of it is about morality and knowing what’s right and wrong.”
