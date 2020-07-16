GEORGIA — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is investigating the cause of an accident which claimed the life of radio personality Amy McGovern.
The accident took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 7 near Oakland Station Road.
McGovern, 46, reportedly struck a street sign while riding her motorcycle. FCSO said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.
Her employer, Hall Communications, released a statement saying, "We will miss her never ending energy, her smile, and her contagious laugh. Our thoughts go out to her father, her family, and all her friends. We will miss her dearly."
According to the statement, McGovern had worked in radio for nearly 30 years and was the afternoon host on KOOL 105 at the time of her death.