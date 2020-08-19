WATERBURY, Vt. – Racial disparities continue to exist in who is pulled over and ticketed by state police during traffic stops, according to the latest round of traffic data shared by the Vermont State Police (VSP).
In a report shared by state police on Wednesday, VSP said Black drivers continue to be disproportionately pulled over and ticketed during traffic stops, a fact that led the director of state police to conclude “we still have work to do.”
“The latest traffic stop data indicate that racial disparities continue to persist,” Col. Matthew T. Birmingham said in an official department statement. “Our efforts over the past decade to address these disparities, while significant, have not been enough to eliminate them.”
According to VSP, Black operators accounted for 2.78 percent of all stops in 2019 despite accounting for only 1.2 percent of Vermont’s overall population, per a 2017 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.
Meanwhile, almost 43 percent of all vehicle stops by state troopers where the operator was Black resulted in the operator receiving a ticket, while 36 percent of stops conducted by the state police with white drivers resulted in the driver being ticketed.
Even steeper disparities among drivers receiving tickets existed among Asian drivers and Hispanic drivers as well, though VSP officials cautioned the smaller numbers reported Wednesday made drawing statistical conclusions difficult.
When stopped, Black and Hispanic operators were more likely to be searched with consent or probable cause than white or Asian drivers, with 0.9 percent of stops involving Black drivers and 1.6 percent of stops involving Hispanic drivers resulting in searches.
The majority of those searches, according to VSP, occurred along the two interstates transecting Vermont and involved vehicles without Vermont license plates.
In their statement issued Wednesday, VSP’s leadership acknowledged ongoing work would be needed to “address the disparate impact of traffic stop outcomes.”
Since 2015, the state police department has attempted reforms to address fair and impartial policing in the state, according to VSP’s statement.
According to police, demographic data related to traffic stops is regularly monitored at a trooper-by-trooper level, and supervisors in the state police are required to address that information with state troopers as a part of their performance review process.
VSP has also created a director of fair and impartial policing and community affairs position charged with developing and implementing fair and impartial policing policies, working with historically marginalized communities, diversifying the state police and improving cultural awareness.
That position is currently held by Capt. Garry Scott of the state police.
“We are working with many community partners and engaging the full resources of our Fair and Impartial Policing Committee to dig into the numbers, find out what’s behind them, and redouble our efforts to eliminate racial disparities, which have no place in policing,” Birmingham said Wednesday.