R.J. (Becky) Batchelor will visit Fairfax Community Library on August 10 at 6PM to talk about her new book, The Lost King of England and the writing and publishing process.
Batchelor is a local author who spent 14 years teaching at colleges and universities before turning to writing. She is currently working on her next book, The Last Tsar of Russia.
Attendees should feel free to bring their copy of the Lost King of England to sign. The event is free and requires no pre-registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.