reading book stock

R.J. (Becky) Batchelor will visit Fairfax Community Library on August 10 at 6PM to talk about her new book, The Lost King of England and the writing and publishing process.

Batchelor is a local author who spent 14 years teaching at colleges and universities before turning to writing. She is currently working on her next book, The Last Tsar of Russia.

Attendees should feel free to bring their copy of the Lost King of England to sign. The event is free and requires no pre-registration.

 

Written By

Jean MacBride is a correspondent for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you