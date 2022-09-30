GEORGIA — A Canadian woman hit a bear with her car Monday, Sept. 26, while driving north on Interstate 89.
According to Vermont State Police, Maxime Desourdy, 41, of Quebec, was driving her 2019 Infiniti QX60 near mile marker 107 in Georgia at around 11 p.m. on Monday when she was unable to avoid a bear that was crossing the highway.
Desourdy sustained no injuries in the crash, and the vehicle suffered damages to its front driver-side fender.
The bear was deceased by the time troopers arrived on the scene, and the vehicle was towed with Townline Auto.
