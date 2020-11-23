ST. ALBANS — When it comes to helping people in need, Melinda White is the Energizer Bunny. She just keeps going.
White, who struggled with addiction herself, works for Phoenix House, connecting people in recovery with services in the community. She also serves on the board of Samaritan House, is a volunteer with the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center, and is on the committee which runs the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership.
The Messenger spoke with White on Monday.
How has COVID-19 impacted those in recovery?
“There’s a couple of pros, interestingly enough,” White said.
The big pro has been telemedicine, which, according to White, has been “super helpful for those who are already in recovery.”
Being able to access services remotely has made help easier to access for people who lack transportation, who have transportation but must travel long distances for appointments, and parents, she explained. “Individuals who would struggle to make it to appointments, having the telemedicine option has helped them,” White said.
“People in recovery tend to be very resilient,” she said, and initially it “seemed like they were handling the pandemic better than others.”
But for people who were early in recovery or whose recovery was unstable, the isolation that came with the pandemic was harmful. People struggling with addiction are often at their most isolated just before they reach out. The isolation caused by the pandemic “forces them back to where they were when they were at their worst,” White said.
The result has been an increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Vermont. Naloxone, which is used to treat opiate overdoses, is distributed free of charge at the state’s recovery centers, but distribution is down because of the pandemic, according to White. That’s just one of the ways not being able to be together physically has impacted those in recovery.
Connection is so critical to people in recovery that the phrase “the opposite of addiction is connection” is commonly used in the recovery community. “When they’ve been struggling with their addiction and they come to that crisis of belief, they need to reach out,” said White.
Connection is also critical to building what White called “recovery capital.” Part of building that capital is attending meetings and social gatherings at places like Turning Point, or by joining a local sports team, both of which give people the opportunity to learn to socialize without substances, White explained, as well as a chance to build friendships.
“Events which would bring people together are totally gone,” White said.
There was, however, an increase of 17 percent in peer counselor meetings statewide in the second quarter of 2020. Peer counselors are those who are themselves in recovery.
This was another area where telemedicine played a key role, allowing people to be connected with whichever of the state’s 12 recovery centers had capacity, according to White.
Following the closure of Northwestern Partners in Hope and Recovery, both Phoenix House and the Howard Center expanded their offerings in Franklin County. How has that transition gone?
“It’s been helpful to have the different options available,” White said. “All of these patients had the option to choose where they wanted to go.”
For some patients, that has meant receiving services from multiple programs. There are patients whose counselor is with Howard Center, but whose physician joined Phoenix House after the closure of Northwestern Partners. Those people have been able to keep both their counselor and their physician, according to White. “They’re still getting their treatment from people they already know and they already trust,” she said.
Not everyone has access to the technology that became essential to accessing services. Early on in the pandemic a core group of people came together to help meet those and other needs, particularly for the homeless. Can you tell me about that?
When people first moved from shelters or the streets into hotels, there weren’t yet systems in place for getting them supplies, including food. White, her husband Jodi White, Hannah Rose and Ben Kaufmann of Samaritan House, and Jess Graff were among those who distributed masks, books, toys, tablets and cell phones to people in hotels, as well as delivering food prepared by Martha’s Kitchen.
Kristen Prior, the Agency of Human Services Field Service Director for Franklin County, was critical in securing those supplies, including cell phones and minutes.
“It was really the community who pulled together to make sure people were provided with services,” said White.
Are you afraid of what might happen on Dec. 31, when the federal funding Vermont is using to place people in hotels runs out?
“Yes and no,” White said.
For her own well-being and continued recovery, “I can’t really let the fear of what could happen up in my mind,” White said, explaining she has to stay focused on solutions.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been “so many changes so fast,” she added. “You just have to hope and pray there’s going to be another curveball,” she said.
“If we operate out of fear, the answer could be right in front of our face and we don’t see it,” White said. “Even if fear is there, we have to move forward. You still have to suit up and show up.”
“We’re called to action right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.