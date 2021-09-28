See 14 photos of Thirsty Burger, Richford's newest restaurant
A new facade.JPG
The Thirsty Burger restaurant is located at 5 River St. in Richford, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. (Kate Barcellos)
A remodeled kitchen at Thirsty Burger.JPG
Boyce said he completely renovated the kitchen at the Thirsty Burger, and now serves custom burgers and full-sized pizzas on their grill and in their pizza over. (Kate Barcellos)
Burger close-up from Thirsty Burger.JPG
A close-up of one of Boyce's burgers. (Kate Barcellos)
Father-daughter team.JPG
Cameron Boyce and her father Scott Boyce pause during a lunch shift at the Thirsty Burger. (Kate Barcellos)
Fresh pint.JPG
A freshly-poured pint at the Thirsty Burger on River Street in Richford. (Kate Barcellos)
Lunch time at Thirsty Burger.JPG
Two of the extra-tall, double-patty burgers for lunch on Sept. 16. (Kate Barcellos)
Scott Boyce makes a pizza.JPG
Owner Scott Boyce puts a pepperoni pizza with various toppings in to bake. (Kate Barcellos)
Scott Boyce makes burgers.JPG
Owner Scott Boyce puts some burger patties on the griddle for several of his "over the top" burgers at lunch on Thursday. (Kate Barcellos)
Scott Boyce preps for his lunch rush.JPG
Thirsty Burger's owner Scott Boyce prepares for his lunch rush on Thursday. (Kate Barcellos)
The taps at Thirsty Burger.JPG
The Thirsty Burger has various beers and a rotating tap but also stocks various beer and wine to enjoy. (Kate Barcellos)
Thirsty Burger style.JPG
Lot's of colorful signs and wall decor hang from the walls of the completely renovated Thirsty Burger restaurant in Richford. (Kate Barcellos)
Thirsty Burger take out.JPG
If there are no tables available or patrons want to dine at home, take-out is always an option through the seperate entrance on River St. (Kate Barcellos)
Thirsty Burger.JPG
The Thirsty Burger at 5 River St. in Richford is the town's newest restaurant. (Kate Barcellos)
Thirsty Burger's sign.JPG
The Thirsty Burger sells American pub food, pizza, salads, Philly-cheese steaks and more. (Kate Barcellos)
Q: Why did you choose to start a restaurant in Richford?
A: “We have deep roots here in this town,” Boyce said. “I moved here from Quebec when I was six years old. My mother passed away in Richford, and my father settled here and remarried. We’ve been here our whole lives. We have 45,000 maple taps here. Our stakes are driven into this soil.”
After years of working away from his family for weeks at a time as a truck driver, Boyce decided it was time to settle down and be with his family, so he started a sugarbush in 2016.
After several years, the space on River Street was condemned and for sale, and while many wanted to burn it down, Boyce said he saw hope in the broken windows.
“I can see through the dirt,” Boyce said. “Some may see boarded-up windows, but I saw two brand-new windows and a nice restaurant front right out here.”
Boyce and his family built the custom maple-slab bar and each of the tables in the restaurant out of their own maple sugar trees. They frequented local restaurant auctions and collected whatever they could to build their dream.
Q: How did you decide on the restaurant style?
A: “I’m not a chef by trade, so doing fancy seafood dishes isn’t something that I was prepared to do,” Boyce said. “I focused on the market: Richford is not a tourist town. It’s not Stowe. So we thought, ‘Let’s make some really good signature burgers and some signature pizzas, some good food that we knew people around here would like.’”
Q: How did you decide on the name, “Thirsty Burger?”
A: “I said ‘I like The Broken Spout,’ because I’m a sugarer,” Boyce said. “But that didn’t relate in any way to what we had to offer. It sounds like more of a saloon … That’s when my wife, Wendy, started saying ‘Well there used to be a restaurant called The Thirsty Boot … what if we call it the Thirsty Burger?’”
The day after she suggested it, Boyce met with a lawyer to discuss their certificate of commerce for the state and their LLC.
But they needed a name.
“At that moment, I had to commit,” Boyce said. “It was the Thirsty Burger.”
When the email confirmation of their certificate came through, Wendy was thrilled that her idea had pulled rank. The Boyces were well on their way to building their next adventure.
Q: What are some things you didn’t expect about opening a new business?
A: “The pressure in the kitchen,” Boyce said. “It’s intense. We thought we were pretty good with making burgers and turning over pizzas until we had 50 seats in here and 48 full.”
At first, Thirsty Burger staff struggled to get food out on time, so they called in a chef-friend to help them redevelop their methods.
“He always said ‘You’re going to get it, Scott. You just need to be touched up around the edges.’”
