Meet the Boyces

Emily, Wyatt, Scott, Clayton, Wendy, Kamryn and Brandon Boyce pause outside before the dinner rush. (Kate Barcellos)

RICHFORD — Double-patty, smash-style burgers with local maple, bacon and bourbon: these days, it’s hard to get a table at the new space on River Street because everyone is thirsty for burgers.

After opening on Aug. 17, Richford’s newest grill, Thirsty Burger, is already seeing sales through the roof because of its local, high-quality menu, family atmosphere and revamped storefront.

Owner Scott Boyce spoke with the Messenger about his start in the food industry, working with his family and managing the demand.

Q: Are you a restaurateur by trade?

A: “No, first time ever,” Boyce said. “I don’t really have a reason why, we just started putting the place together.

Boyce bought the space on 5 River St. in 2019 when the building had condemned status. Years ago, it operated as a bar and tavern.

Since the purchase, Boyce and his family have been slowly making case-by-case purchases, including siding and replacement windows. They also completely gutted the kitchen and the dining room.

“We said if someone wanted to lease it they could, but if not, once it’s ready, we were going to kick the doors down and open our own restaurant,” he said.

After about $125,000 in renovations out-of-pocket, the Boyce family was ready to open their doors.

See 14 photos of Thirsty Burger, Richford's newest restaurant

1 of 14

Q: Why did you choose to start a restaurant in Richford?

A: “We have deep roots here in this town,” Boyce said. “I moved here from Quebec when I was six years old. My mother passed away in Richford, and my father settled here and remarried. We’ve been here our whole lives. We have 45,000 maple taps here. Our stakes are driven into this soil.”

After years of working away from his family for weeks at a time as a truck driver, Boyce decided it was time to settle down and be with his family, so he started a sugarbush in 2016.

After several years, the space on River Street was condemned and for sale, and while many wanted to burn it down, Boyce said he saw hope in the broken windows.

“I can see through the dirt,” Boyce said. “Some may see boarded-up windows, but I saw two brand-new windows and a nice restaurant front right out here.”

Boyce and his family built the custom maple-slab bar and each of the tables in the restaurant out of their own maple sugar trees. They frequented local restaurant auctions and collected whatever they could to build their dream.

Q: How did you decide on the restaurant style?

A: “I’m not a chef by trade, so doing fancy seafood dishes isn’t something that I was prepared to do,” Boyce said. “I focused on the market: Richford is not a tourist town. It’s not Stowe. So we thought, ‘Let’s make some really good signature burgers and some signature pizzas, some good food that we knew people around here would like.’”

Q: How did you decide on the name, “Thirsty Burger?”

A: “I said ‘I like The Broken Spout,’ because I’m a sugarer,” Boyce said. “But that didn’t relate in any way to what we had to offer. It sounds like more of a saloon … That’s when my wife, Wendy, started saying ‘Well there used to be a restaurant called The Thirsty Boot … what if we call it the Thirsty Burger?’”

The day after she suggested it, Boyce met with a lawyer to discuss their certificate of commerce for the state and their LLC.

But they needed a name.

“At that moment, I had to commit,” Boyce said. “It was the Thirsty Burger.”

When the email confirmation of their certificate came through, Wendy was thrilled that her idea had pulled rank. The Boyces were well on their way to building their next adventure.

Q: What are some things you didn’t expect about opening a new business?

A: “The pressure in the kitchen,” Boyce said. “It’s intense. We thought we were pretty good with making burgers and turning over pizzas until we had 50 seats in here and 48 full.”

At first, Thirsty Burger staff struggled to get food out on time, so they called in a chef-friend to help them redevelop their methods.

“He always said ‘You’re going to get it, Scott. You just need to be touched up around the edges.’”

