FRANKLIN — In the midst of a global pandemic, Laurie and Ken MacIntosh bought an 18-acre blueberry farm.
“We were looking to give up a life of leisure for a life of purpose,” Laurie said.
The Messenger sat down with the MacIntoshes and Finn, guardian of the berry patch, to talk about their first season as blueberry farmers and how their new life in agriculture is shaping up.
Q: Why did you want to buy a berry farm?
A: Laurie and Ken were completing their fifth year in their self-renovated home in Grand Isle when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Though they loved their house on the water, they dreamed of a homestead with massive, flourishing gardens and plenty of space.
“With everything that happened, we knew we wanted to be in a place where we could grow a lot of our own food,” Laurie said. “We had concerns about the turbulence we are in, and we want to create a legacy for our grandchildren.”
With absolutely no agricultural experience, the MacIntoshes relied on Ken’s building and engineering skills and Laurie’s ingenuity and determination.
And YouTube, of course.
“We’ve watched a lot of YouTube,” Laurie said.
Q: How did you find your way up to Franklin?
A: “I had been looking at properties online and this one ticked all of the boxes,” Laurie said. “It’s not incredibly old, we have lots of room, and there’s a working farm attached...I dragged [Ken] out of deer camp to make an offer.”
Kris and Paul Vallaincourt were selling their 2,600 bush blueberry farm, and Laurie knew to strike when the iron was hot. The deal closed in less than a week, right around the same time the MacIntoshes sold their house on Grand Isle. It was a smooth transition that only added to the list of serendipitous occurrences surrounding the sale.
“Our house went on the market on Friday and by Monday it had 20 showings and five offers,” Laurie said.
In December 2020, the MacIntoshes became the new stewards of the berry farm and the newest members of Vermont’s agricultural community.
“We bought all of their [farming] equipment too,” Laurie said. “We figured — what’s the worst that could happen?”
Q: What were some of the first farm skills you learned?
A: Having moved into the house, Laurie and Ken began blueberry farmer training with the now-former owners of the farm. They learned to prune, fertilize, weed and mulch in anticipation of the coming growing season.
“Next year, hopefully it’ll be a lot less stressful,” Ken said.
Between learning about different fertilizers (three on each plant), weeding and using a mulch spreader, the MacIntoshes dove into tutorials and studied everything they could about blueberry farming.
“There is always something more to learn,” Laurie said.
Q: How are you building community?
A: Summer 2021 bloomed like the gardens in Laurie’s dreams: a greenhouse all her own overflowing with nightshades, gardens of fresh spinach and greens, long rows of asparagus, pumpkin vines, a young orchard and 19 very happy, clean chickens living in a custom coop built by Ken.
And that’s not to mention the blueberries: by early August, thick, tightly-bound clusters of dusky, plump berries so big and heavy they bowed many of the branches toward the ground.
The MacIntoshes expected a busy season — and they got one. Being the new berry farmer in town came with its perks.
“We’ve met so many amazing farming families,” Laurie said. “It’s almost as if you turned the clock back 50 years. Everyone is so kind and friendly and willing to share themselves with us.”
Sugarers, vegetable growers, cattle and pork farmers, wood workers, beekeepers and others visited Liberty Hill Blueberries this season introducing themselves and their own goods, sometimes offering to trade.
Recently, the MacIntoshes were invited to press cider at a nearby farm, and Laurie said they exchange bags of frozen blueberries for maple syrup.
“The biggest blessing is just how many wonderful people are here,” Laurie said. “I love that blueberry-picking invites such a cross-section of people. It’s an incredible way to meet everyone.”
