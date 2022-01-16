SWANTON — His new charge is much smaller than he’s used to, but Swanton’s new police chief said he’s getting the hang of things.
Matthew Sullivan started work as the new chief on Jan. 3 after he was hired to succeed retiring Police Chief Leonard “Joey” Stell. He resides in Bakersfield, and most recently served as deputy chief of administration for the Burlington Police Department. He is in his 22nd year of police service.
Last week, the Messenger sat down with Sullivan to talk about his experiences leading police departments, moving to a small-town department, and his most-loved hobbies.
Q: What are some of the major differences between leading in a big police force and in a much smaller one like Swanton?
A: “That really is the difference,” Sullivan said. “The biggest thing that stands out to me is staffing issues. I mean, Burlington obviously is going through a lot of struggle right now with staffing … But here, the police department is so small that they operate at minimal staffing all the time.”
A former deputy chief of the Burlington Police Department, Sullivan said larger departments often don’t operate when they have minimal staff, and there is always a buffer to allow all officers to take their accrued time off. In Swanton, there is only one officer on every shift — no buffer there.
“I’m still trying to wrap my head around the schedule,” Sullivan said of the officers’ shifts.
Sullivan said there is currently one full-time position open at the Swanton department. There are only two level three officers, and the rest are part-time level two officers. Level three officers are the only officers who can investigate a felony.
“It’s much slower [here],” Sullivan said. “The officers tend to be more proactive, so they’re engaging in more traffic enforcement than Burlington. Burlington has almost completely pulled back off of traffic enforcement entirely … I was coming from an environment where police reform was the big topic of conversation for the Burlington City Council, and that’s not the focus here in Swanton.”
In addition to his daily commute being cut in half, Sullivan said selectboard and village trustees meetings are also much quicker to get through, whereas night time Burlington City Council meetings could sometimes last until the early morning.
Q: When you’re not in uniform, what are some of your hobbies?
A: “I coached youth sports for a long time, specifically with a focus on hockey,” Sullivan said. “All of my kids play hockey. But my other primary interest, for the most part, is snowboarding … I used to race against all the Burton pro-riders [like] Noah Brandon.”
Sullivan has been snowboarding since the early 1980s and competed as a professional snowboard racer during his time at the University of Colorado.
He also taught snowboarding at Stowe Mountain Resort during the 1980s, but since graduating college, he spends most of his mountain time with his kids instead of on the racing circuit.
When the weather is warm, Sullivan is often found in his boat, a 17-foot 1971 Boston Whaler. He enjoys taking his family out tubing.
While Burlington may miss him, the outdoorsman said he finds his new home in Swanton well-suited, and his new team welcoming.
“My impression is very positive of these guys who work here,” Sullivan said of his force. “It’s tough. It’s a tough environment [to work in].”
