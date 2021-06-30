If nothing else is obvious after speaking with Jon Gailmor for this story, it's that Gailmor has lived a storied life, one in which he chooses to illustrate in song.
This summer, Gailmor is teaching a few songwriting sessions at the Swanton Public Library, one for adults and one for kids.
He's recorded 6 records during his career, starting with Passing Through in 1978. He moved to Vermont in 1977.
The Messenger spoke with Gailmor about his sessions, his career and his philosophy on songwriting.
Q: How did you get involved with the songwriting sessions at the library?
A: I went through Caleb. Caleb gave me a call. I’ve been doing this sort of thing for a while.
Here's the way the songwriting started, not just libraries but generally. The first 10 years of my career were spent singing and bars. Which is how many of us start. It's a great test of your commitment to your art, singing in bars. Turns out singing for kids is a lot like singing for drinking grownups.
But anyway, eventually someone heard me one night in Stowe at a club, being my immature self. And she between sets brought me to her table and said, "Would you ever consider performing for kids." And I said sure and because she noticed that I was just basically a child in grownup clothing.
I started on her screen porch singing for her neighborhood children. And then eventually I got involved with the Vermont Arts Council and got on their roster of artists performing in schools, and did that for years.
One day I was at a school, had some downtime, and I noticed on the playground kids were singing. Just in the sandbox and on the swing set and on down the slide. Singing songs they were making up on the spot, they were spontaneously singing about their lives and their dogs or their toys or their families, and I had this little revelation, wouldn't it be cool to figure out a way to take this natural instinct and help them make viable songs out of what they're thinking, what they're singing about and what they're passionate for.
So that's when I started going into schools and doing songwriting with kids. That was my first residency in Essex, at a school called Founders Memorial, which I'm pretty sure still exists. It was night 1983. One thing led to another and I started doing a lot of those, performing for grownups and performing for kids and doing these songwriting residencies.
Q: How do your classes work?
A: The way it works is I meet with a group of people. And I have a big piece of chart paper or whiteboard and markers in front of me, and I start asking them questions about their topic.
First of all they choose a topic and then decide. They have total creative control, because that's essential is that they have ownership and total ownership. So they decide on a topic and then I ask them questions about their topic and everything I say to them is in the form of a question, because if I contribute something that dilutes their ownership.
Eventually they come up with some verses. The lessons come from the process and not vice versa.
So, I don't give them a lesson in songwriting first. I wouldn't call them classes, I'd call them just sessions, collective brainstorming. So they come up with verses and we talk about what verses are.
We talk about rhyming and rhythm. And then we do a chorus to go in between the verses.
They get a feel for the rhythm and they're getting excited and their eyes are beginning to light up because they're saying "Geez We're, we're creating something." And then once that's all done, we put it to music.
I choose a key that's developmentally appropriate and then we sing scales over and over, till they're thinking in that key and I'll say who can sing this first line. And so again it has to, it comes from them.
Q: What’s so important about teaching kids songwriting?
A: You know, it's not the songwriting.
It's not any more important than having kids learn how to write poetry or learn how to paint a picture about their lives, something that's important to them. It's discovering a new talent. It's discovering something about themselves that they didn't realize and it's helping them feel powerful, because there's so much power in creating a piece of a song.
Looking at it and saying, "God, we did that. That came from nothing, because of us. The world has a brand new song at the end."
So, normally in a school when I do a residency, we have an evening performance. Some sort of culminating performance where each class thinks that song for their parents, friends, siblings, etc.
And that moment is unbelievable. To watch the parents and their families, look at them and say "Oh my god." And kids often say to me "I didn't know I could do that."
Q: Do you remember the first song you wrote?
A: I do, I do. It was during the pivotal journey of my life.
In 1971, the year after I graduated from college and my father had died, I had tried teaching elementary school and it was not working. So my sister kicked me in the butt and said, "Get out, you need to go away and find, and find yourself." And I hadn't tried writing songs yet.
So I went over and I hitchhiked for seven months around Europe. Back then you could do it and survive. I'm not sure I would do it now. But I hitchhiked in 14 countries for seven months.
I met a guy and we started performing together, he was a college friend.
But the question you asked was, and the reason it was pivotal was because that's where I discovered that I had to sing to people to be happy. We started singing together for people in clubs around the Mediterranean and Cannes and Nice, France and then Italy and Greece.
But the first one I wrote was before this happened, before I met this guy. I was in Germany hitchhiking, and I never got a ride. It's the only country where I never got a ride. And I had to take a train.
I was standing alongside the road near Hamburg, Germany, and nobody put me up. It was the autobahn, it was the you know the major highway in Germany and nobody stopped.
And so I wrote a song called Slow Down Superman.
And that was the first time I had ever written a song. It's okay, it's not a great song but it was the first time I'd ever really expressed myself. You know it's a mediocre song. I still sing it on occasion. But it really helped me, it was great therapy and it saves money on therapists.
Q: How did that trip end?
A: I started on March, 8 1971 and ended October 3, 1971. We stopped singing and it was getting cold. I needed to get back. I decided that I need to get back to start a career, because I'm doing this.
Q: And so then you came to Vermont…
A: No, this was way before I ever knew about Vermont. I was living in Connecticut at the time and Vermont didn't happen until 1977.
I got back and I started singing. I started in Connecticut.
My first night ever was in a restaurant in Westport, Connecticut. And during my first song, which might have been Slow Down Superman, the bar owner came up to me and rubbed his index finger along his throat which meant to stop, because somebody called in a bomb scare.
Somebody called in a bomb scare during my show and I didn't know whether it was somebody from my family or who it was. So we evacuated the place. And I, needless to say, didn't finish the song. The police came and looked for a bomb, but didn't find anything. Then I started again to nobody except maybe my mother.
Q: You said in 1983 that you need music to deliver a message well. Could you explain what you meant by that?
A: Well almost anybody can make a forceful speech to somebody and deliver a message, but the music enhances your message so much if it's powerful music.
The chord changes and the melody, my god, it just increases the power of the message exponentially.
Because not only do you have the words, but you have this melody. It's kind of like most TV shows that are dramatic, you have the dialogue and you have the acting but then you have the music that tells you how to feel.
Music, it just makes delivering a message a lot more powerful than just words, although there are some people who can just say things like Maya Angelou, for instance. We named one of our daughters after her.
She's an exception, she doesn't need anything except your words and her eloquence and delivery. But most people need something else.
