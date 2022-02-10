Candidates Reier Erickson and Keith Longmore are both vying for the St. Albans City seat currently held by Alisha Sawyer.
Erickson sat down with the Messenger to discuss his campaign and his hopes for the board. The Messenger attempted to reach Longmore multiple times for an interview, but he could not be reached.
Q: Who are you? What do you do, and why are you qualified to serve on the board?
A: I am a parent of two students currently attending Maple Run Schools, and I’ve been a very vocal citizen who has been at almost every school board meeting for the last 20 months.
I’m also a former educator and theater arts director in high schools. I feel confident that I am pretty knowledgeable about the issues affecting Maple Run, and I’d like a seat at the table.
Q: Why are you running for a position on your school board?
A: The big thing for me is that the current school board is missing a direct link to the community and to our students. They have two meetings every month, which is a good amount of meetings and interaction and they make their opinions known but it's not enough engagement for the average parent.
They have a lot going on … I want to see a better way for community members and parents to get out and participate in public engagement, forums and polls, because there isn’t enough engagement where people stand on particular issues. I want to help strengthen the relationship between the board and the parenting community.
Q: What changes do you hope to affect if elected?
A: One of the big issues that comes to mind is that Fairfield is very underrepresented on the board. I would love to see us as a community give Fairfield an equitable vote. Two half-votes compared to four for the city and four for the town. There could be a better way to do that.
Q: What do our education systems need in order to best serve our students and staff?
A: We need to better support the professional growth of our teachers and staff. We need incentives for their education and knowledge base … We need to really acknowledge the way we compensate teachers and staff, and make sure we are putting the money in the right places.
Q: What are your thoughts on how your school district has handled the pandemic?
A: I think it's been pretty good,” Erickson said. “The big hurdle, I think, was that we switched superintendents halfway through. It could have caused a lot more disruption than it did, but they did a great job of putting Dr. Kimball in and he was given what he needed to do the job.
There’s been some communication failures and people not understanding some rules like vaccine requirements, and communication is key. I’d love to see that tightened up. But the community was, overall, very respectful of the changes in our schools and that’s very important.
Q: What is your opinion of critical race theory and its presence in schools?
A: It doesn't exist in schools. It’s not there. It’s a masters-level law degree course that is based on critical thinking. It’s not something we ever have to worry about our kids and learning … I think it’s very important to teach accurate history … If you don’t remember history, you’re doomed to repeat it. It’s important that we look at the ways America has failed.
I know that Germany struggles to teach about the Holocaust but they teach it. It’s a part of their history. I think a majority of Americans look at history as an asset and not something divisive. It’s very important to remember that CRT isn't being taught, and I wouldn’t support it being taught because it wouldn't work for kids.
