FAIRFAX — After many years of fluctuation, the Franklin West Supervisory Union school has a new long-term leader.
John Tague, who had been acting as interim superintendent, was named to the position permanently in a unanimous vote by the FWSU board on Jan. 19. The board deliberated about the matter beforehand in a 24-minute executive session.
The decision, Tague said, is one he sincerely hoped for.
“My hope was that I wouldn't be just doing this job for just one year, ” he said. “[I knew I wanted] to lead this district.”
Tague, who was previously a math teacher and principal at Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, has had his eye on the superintendency since he began at the school many years ago. Tague will be the third superintendent to serve FWSU in the past three years.
Tague stepped in as interim superintendent after former Superintendent James Tager left the district. He served only for only a single year, before leaving to become the superintendent of Bangor Schools in Bangor, Maine.
Tager had moved his family up from Florida to take the job. He replaced Interim Superintendent Donald van Nostrand, who was hired after the sudden death of Superintendent Ned Kirsch in 2019.
Former Maple Run Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Dirth was present at the Jan. 19 meeting and was thanked for his help in the process of securing a new superintendent for the district.
On Monday, the Messenger sat down with Tague to ask about his prior experiences and why he chose BFA Fairfax and FWSU as his life-long home.
Q: How did you come to education?
A: Tague was originally a mechanical engineer-turned-math teacher who hails from Elmore, Vermont, but was never quite satisfied with his career choice. Numbers and mathematics came naturally to him, though, and so he found fulfillment in teaching adult education and literacy. His discovery would lead him to a master’s degree in education, a perfect way to transform his talent for numbers into a lifelong passion for teaching.
The sometimes-intimidating subjects of calculus, algebra and consumer math — really, any kind of math — came easily for Tague, and he found his true calling at BFA-Fairfax where he spent 22 years at the front of the classroom.
“[I found] I was able to explain math in ways that students understood it, in ways that they were able to be successful,” Tague said.
In 2015, Tague was named the Principal of BFA Fairfax.
Q: Schools are facing incredibly difficult circumstances right now: a global pandemic, shifting regulations, staff-shortages and high-needs in every district. As the new FWSU superintendent, what do you think schools in your district need most?
A: “What we need to do is get back to the place where we can focus on academics,” Tague said. “We need to be able to focus on literacy, building career readiness for our students, academic success and social and emotional learning.”
Tague said that like every district, FWSU has struggled with staffing shortages and adapting its methods to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
While teachers and staff have stepped up to help one another get through the day, Tague said he remains hopeful that soon, schools will be able to return to their educational units of study, instead of focusing on so many health concerns.
“Teachers have done a fantastic job in being flexible and persistent,” Tague said. “[They know that] being in school is the best for our students.”
Q: Do you have goals in mind for your new superintendency?
A: “[I hope to] continue to build community connections … And provide the education that students need,” Tague said. “We want to be able to involve our community more so they support the work we do as well.”
Q: Will you miss being a classroom teacher and principal now that you’re the superintendent?
A: “As long as I’m connected with schools and teachers, I’ll be fine,” Tague said. “I’m [still] in schools pretty often.”
Q: Outside of school, what are some of the things you enjoy doing?
A: In addition to trying out new home-improvement projects, Tague is a self-described family man. His greatest joys are spending time with his two adult children, wife Debra and their loyal plott hound rescue dog, Dawson.
“Any time we can all get together it's great,” Tague said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.